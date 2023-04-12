PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Match 18 of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali between the Punjab Kings and the defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Punjab Kings got off to a very good start in the competition. They won their first two games against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals. They suffered their first loss in their third game when they lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.

After being asked to bat first, only Shikhar Dhawan (99*) and Sam Curran (22) managed to get to double digits while the other batters faltered as they finished their innings on 143/9. The bowlers tried hard but were unsuccessful in defending the total. They will hope for a better outing in their next fixture against the Titans.

Gujarat Titans have also had a similar journey in IPL 2023 so far. They also won their first two games but failed to stay unbeaten as they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders in their next game. It was a thriller of a contest.

Batting first, fifties from Sai Sudharsan (53) and Vijay Shankar (63*) helped them post a mammoth total of 204 on the board. Attempting to defend it, Rashid Khan picked up a hat-trick in the 17th over. With 29 required from the last over, Yash Dayal failed to hold his nerve as Rinku Singh smashed five consecutive sixes to take the Knight Riders across the line. The Titans will be hoping to forget the loss quickly and get back on track.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Match 18, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 13, 2022, Thursday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium is a balanced track. The opening bowlers will get some assistance from the surface as the ball tends to do a lot early on. Run-scoring will become easier for the batters once they are set.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mohali is expected to range between 21 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Probable XIs

Punjab Kings

Expect them to back their players and field the same XI despite a loss in their last game.

Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans

Expect Hardik Pandya to come back into the side and lead on Thursday.

Probable XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Prediction

The Kings suffered a heavy loss in their last game whereas the Titans lost their last fixture in the final over. Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take the field on Thursday.

Gujarat Titans have a good balance to their side, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Gujarat Titans to win this encounter.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Poll : Mohammed Shami to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes