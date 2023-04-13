PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 13.

Both Punjab and Gujarat have two wins from three matches. In their last game, PBKS were hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets, while Rinku Singh’s brilliance saw the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stun GT by three wickets.

Punjab were extremely disappointing with the bat against Hyderabad. Batting first, they managed only 143/9 in their 20 overs. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 99 off 66 balls, but Sam Curran (22 off 15) was the only other batter to reach double figures. There was not much the bowlers could do as SRH eased to victory.

Having posted 204/4 batting first against KKR, Gujarat seemed in control of the contest, having reduced the opposition to 155/7, with stand-in captain Rashid Khan claiming a hat-trick. But they were reduced to mere spectators as Rinku clobbered Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes. GT would want to put behind the nightmare and start on a fresh note.

Today's PBKS vs GT toss result

GT have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Hardik Pandya said:

“It looks like a good wicket and, from whatever I've seen, it's good to chase.”

Mohit Sharma will be making his debut for Gujarat Titans. For PBKS, Kagiso Rabada comes in for Nathan Ellis and Bhanuka Rajapaksa for Sikandar Raza.

PBKS vs GT - Today's match playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab subs: Atharva Taide, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Bhatia.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

Gujarat Subs: Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat.

Today's PBKS vs GT pitch report

According to Murali Kartik and Chris Morris, the pitch is an absolute beauty, not for the bowlers but for the batters, Quite a good cover of grass here. Bowling first might be the way to go. Big ground, lots of pockets, and batters will have to do a lot of running.

Today's PBKS vs GT match players list

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Arshdeep Singh, Raj Bawa, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad.

PBKS vs GT - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Akshay Totre, Jayaraman Madanagopal

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford

Match Referee: Rajiv Seth

