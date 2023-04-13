PBKS vs GT Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) were in control of large parts of their 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Even in the last over, all they needed was one good ball to seal the two points and move to the top of the points table.

But the Titans didn't get that good ball as Rinku Singh plundered five sixes off five balls to hand the defending champions their first defeat of the new season. Hardik Pandya, who sat out with illness, wouldn't have been pleased to see the way his team capitulated in the final over.

Heading into their clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, April 13, GT will still be high on confidence but will be wary of the highly competitive nature of the league. Nothing can be taken for granted in the IPL.

PBKS have made an impressive start to their IPL 2023 season. Shikhar Dhawan has led from the front with his consistency at the top of the order, although even a stellar unbeaten 99 from him couldn't capture a win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

With two wins from three matches, though, the Kings aren't too far behind the Titans in the standings. They have a negative net run rate, but that won't matter too much if they manage to put together a string of wins in the long run.

PBKS are likely to have Liam Livingstone available for this game. The English all-rounder has joined the squad and should slot into the playing XI. Kagiso Rabada is up for selection too, but he might not make the grade as of now.

GT, meanwhile, will welcome their skipper back into the mix. Can Hardik steer his team away from the horror they endured in the previous game and show the rest of the league what they're made of?

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Match Prediction: Titans look to rebound from Rinku scare

David Miller and Vijay Shankar plundered runs at the death in the previous game

The Titans look like a well-oiled machine.

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have been excellent at the top of the order, while B Sai Sudharsan has made sure that Kane Williamson's injury-enforced absence hasn't really been felt.

In the middle order, David Miller's vital contributions since his return have supported Vijay Shankar's renewed power-hitting ability. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia haven't come to the party yet, and once they do, the defending champions will look even stronger.

Not much needs to be said about GT's bowling unit, which is capable of taking 10 wickets on any given day. That could be the difference between the two sides in Mohali, where a decent batting track is expected to be on offer.

PBKS have shown some sparks, with Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma and Bhanuka Rajapaksa having backed Dhawan up to a decent extent. But the Kings are still heavily reliant on their skipper to bat through the innings and lay the platform for the hitters around him, something that may not happen in every game.

PBKS have punched above their weight so far in IPL 2023. Although their decent bowling attack will always give them a chance, GT are the favorites to get back to winning ways this year.

Prediction: GT to win Match 18 of IPL 2023.

Poll : Who will win Match 18 of IPL 2023? PBKS GT 0 votes