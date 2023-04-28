PBKS vs LSG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match

Match 38 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). As per the IPL schedule, the upcoming game will be hosted by the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, April 28.

Both teams have had identical starts to their respective campaigns, having won four of their first seven fixtures. The two teams also met earlier in the season in Lucknow, where Punjab handed LSG their first home defeat.

Ahead of the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in IPL

KL Rahul and Sam Curran at the toss [IPLT20]

The head-to-head record between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants is currently tied at 1-1.

LSG joined the IPL last year and played against PBKS once in 2022, which they won. Krunal Pandya's brilliant bowling performance helped LSG win the game.

PBKS equaled the record earlier this season with a memorable win. Here's an overall summary of their head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 1

Matches with No Results - 0

Matches Tied - 0

PBKS vs LSG head-to-head record in Mohali

The head-to-head record between the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium stands at 0-0. The two teams will lock horns in Mohali for the first time tonight.

Speaking of their overall record in Mohali, PBKS have played 58 in total at the venue and have won 30 of those games. Meanwhile, LSG will play their first-ever fixture in Mohali tonight.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 0

Matches with No Results - 0

Last Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match

Sikander Raza won the game for PBKS vs LSG [IPLT20]

Punjab Kings defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets the last time the two sides met in Lucknow.

PBKS played this match without their regular captain Shikhar Dhawan. The southpaw was ruled out of the match due to an injury. The league's highest-paid player, Sam Curran, led the Kings in Dhawan's absence.

After putting in LSG to bat first, Punjab restricted them to 159/8 in the first innings. KL Rahul top-scored for his side at the top of the order, amassing 74 runs off 51 deliveries. The LSG skipper smacked eight fours in his knock.

In response, the Punjab Kings lost wickets at regular intervals in their run-chase of 160 runs. Sikandar Raza's half-century helped the visitors inch closer to the target, and in the end, it was an unbeaten 10-ball 23 from Shahrukh Khan that guided PBKS home. The Kings reached 161/8 with three balls to spare.

