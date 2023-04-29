PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

In their most dominating performance this season, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 56 runs in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali witnessed this high-scoring encounter on Friday, April 28.

LSG scripted history when they posted a gigantic total of 257/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis (72) and Kyle Mayers (54) scored half-centuries as almost all the LSG batters made merry off some poor bowling by PBKS bowlers.

LSG then followed it up with a decent bowling performance, bundling out Punjab for 201 in the second innings. While Atharva Taide (66) scored his maiden IPL fifty, Yash Thakur took his career-best figures of 4/37.

Now that the PBKS vs LSG match of IPL 2023 is in the history books, let's take a look at the award winners, scorecards, and records broken in the game.

List of all Award winners and Player of the Match

Marcus Stoinis had a terrific day vs PBKS [IPLT20]

Marcus Stoinis could do nothing wrong against his former franchise PBKS. The Australian lad muscled six boundaries and five maximums during his 72-run knock and even took Shikhar Dhawan's wicket in his very first over.

Stoinis was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Here's a look at all the award winners from the game:

Player of the Match: Marcus Stoinis (72 off 40)

Game-changer of the Match: Marcus Stoinis

Catch of the Match: Ravi Bishnoi

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Marcus Stoinis

Electric Striker of the Match: Jitesh Sharma (strike rate of 240)

Most Fours of the Match: Atharva Taide (8 fours)

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Lucknow Super Giants batting scorecard vs PBKS [Sportskeeda]

After being put in to bat first, Kyle Mayers once again gave LSG a flying start. He took the attack to the PBKS bowlers and raced his way to a 20-ball 50. With his 54-run knock, Mayers set the perfect platform for the other LSG batters to pile up, on the true surface of Mohali.

Promoted to number three, Ayush Badoni took his chance with both hands as he kept attacking the opposition bowlers and scored 43 off 24 balls. Next was Marcus Stoinis, who tormented and put the PBKS under the pump with his hard-hitting strokeplay.

The Australian all-rounder clobbered six boundaries and five lusty maximums during his knock of 72. Nicholas Pooran provided the finishing touches with his breathtaking knock of 45 from 19 balls. This led LSG to amass a total of 257/5 in their allotted 20 overs, the second-highest score in IPL history.

Punjab Kings batting scorecard vs LSG [Sportskeeda]

For PBKS to have any chance of winning the match, something miraculous was required. Additionally, the hosts' wobbly start cost them as they lost Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh within the first four overs.

Atharva Taide, however, held the fort and looked decent during his entertaining knock of 66 from 36 balls. The other batters, unfortunately, succumbed to the enormous pressure and LSG restricted PBKS to 201/10.

While all four - Sikander Raza (36), Liam Livingstone (23), Sam Curran (21), and Jitesh Sharma (24) got decent starts, they couldn't convert it to anything serious.

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from the match

LSG beat PBKS by 56 runs [IPLT20]

Courtesy of Lucknow's batting masterclass, it was a record-breaking night in the IPL 2023. Here's a list of some interesting stats to emerge from this recently-concluded match:

IPL 2023 has been high-scoring, to say the least. In fact, the ongoing tournament has already seen 20 team totals of 200 or more, the most number of 200+ scores in any IPL season ever. The IPL 2022 saw 18 scores of 200 or more, which is now the second-most. LSG's score of 257/5 against PBKS is now the highest-ever team total without any player scoring 75+ runs in a T20 innings. The previous highest was by Jamaica Tallawahs, who scored 255/5 against St. Lucia Kings during CPL 2021. LSG's 257/5 is now also the second-highest IPL team total after Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) 263/5 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI). LSG surpassed RCB's 248/3 (vs Gujarat Lions) on the tally.

Poll : 0 votes