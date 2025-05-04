PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2025: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2025 heads to the HPCA Stadium for the first time as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) gear up to play a home match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The game will get underway at 7.30 pm IST in Dharamsala.
Punjab Kings played their first four matches of IPL 2025 at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. They will play their remaining three home matches at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.
Ahead of the first game in Dharamsala this year, here's a quick look at the stadium's pitch history and IPL records.
HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala IPL records
Thirteen IPL matches have happened at this beautiful stadium, where teams losing the toss have ended up winning the match seven times. It shows that toss does not hold much significance.
Here are some other important stats to know from the 13 matches hosted by Dharamsala:
IPL matches played: 13
Won by teams batting first: 8
Won by teams batting second: 5
Highest individual score: 106 - Adam Gilchrist (PBKS) vs RCB, 2011
Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Amit Mishra (DCH) vs PBKS, 2011
Highest team total: 241/7 - RCB vs PBKS, 2024
Lowest team total: 116 - PBKS vs DCH, 2017
Highest successful run-chase: 178/5 - DCH vs PBKS, 2010
Average first innings score: 184.
HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala pitch report
Fast bowlers used to rule the roost in Dharamsala but the conditions have changed now and become favorable to the batters. RCB posted a 240-plus total on the board last year in Dharamsala.
With the Impact Player rule coming in, fans should expect a high-scoring game again. Both teams may prefer batting first and putting big runs on the board.
HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, last IPL match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Punjab Kings by 60 runs in the last IPL game hosted by Dharamsala. In the IPL 2024 match, RCB scored 241 before bowling out Punjab for 181.
Virat Kohli stole the show by scoring 92 runs off just 47 deliveries. Here is the match summary:
Brief scores: RCB 241/7 (Virat Kohli 92, Harshal Patel 3/38) beat PBKS 181 (Rilee Rossouw 61, Mohammed Siraj 3/43) by 60 runs.
