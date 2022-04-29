PBKS vs LSG, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 42

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 42 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Friday.

Punjab have had a mixed run in the tournament so far. They have played eight matches so far and have a 50-50 win-loss record. Lucknow have fared slightly better, with five wins and three losses.

In their last match, PBKS registered a crucial victory, defeating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 11 runs. Shikhar Dhawan roared back to form with an unbeaten 88 off 59 balls, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa marked his return to the playing XI with a sedate 42. The form of skipper Mayank Agarwal remains a concern. In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh have been top-class, especially at the death.

Lucknow defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) for the second time in IPL 2022 in their last match. Like in the first meeting between the teams, LSG skipper KL Rahul led the way with a century. However, the form of the other batters remains a worry. Their bowling has been in good rhythm, with contributions coming from most players.

Today's IPL toss result

The Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. While admitting that there isn’t much dew around in Pune, Mayank Agarwal said about the decision:

“We'd like to know what total to chase and want to make first use of this surface with the ball.”

PBKS have not made any changes to their playing XI. For LSG, pacer Avesh Khan is fit and returns to the playing XI while Manish Pandey misses out.

PBKS vs LSG - Today's Match Playing XIs

PBKS playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

LSG playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

Today IPL match player list

PBKS squad: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

PBKS vs LSG - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Ulhas Gandhe

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

