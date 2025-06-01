PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2025 heads to Narendra Modi Stadium for the final two matches of the tournament. The Qualifier 2 match will take place in Ahmedabad on June 1 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Punjab suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1. On the other side, Mumbai beat former champions Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in the Eliminator.

Punjab will be confident heading into this match because they beat Mumbai a few nights ago in Jaipur. Plus, MI have never won a match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Before the high-stakes contest begins, here's a look at the venue's pitch history and IPL records.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records

There have been quite a few high-scoring matches in Ahmedabad of late. The pitch has been brilliant for batting. Bowlers have struggled to make an impact in IPL matches on this ground.

Here are some crucial stats and numbers from all the previous IPL games hosted by the world's largest cricket stadium:

IPL matches played: 32

Won by teams batting first: 15

Won by teams batting second: 16

Abandoned: 1

Highest team total: 243/5 - PBKS vs GT, 2025

Lowest team total: 88 - GT vs DC, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - KKR vs GT, 2023

Lowest score defended: 130/8 - DC vs GT, 2023

Highest individual score: 129 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs MI, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs MI, 2023

Average first innings score: 178.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch report

The Ahmedabad pitch report will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network before Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya walk out for the toss. As mentioned earlier, the pitch favors the batters more than the bowlers on this ground.

Chennai Super Kings had a mediocre season with the bat in IPL 2025, but in the last match at this venue, Chennai scored 230 runs in 20 overs. Chennai smashed 15 sixes in 120 balls.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Last IPL match

Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 83 runs in the last IPL match at the world's largest cricket stadium on May 25. It was an afternoon match, where Chennai raced to 230/5 and then bowled Gujarat out for 147 runs.

Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis recorded a half-century each for Chennai. Spinner Noor Ahmad and pacer Anshul Kamboj bagged three wickets each. Here is the lopsided game's summary:

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 230/5 (Dewald Brevis 57, Prasidh Krishna 2/22) beat Gujarat Titans 147 (Sai Sudharsan 41, Anshul Kamboj 3/13) by 83 runs.

