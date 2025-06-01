PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The much-awaited Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 will be played between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, June 1, in Ahmedabad. The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium will host the battle, which will decide the second finalist of the season.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already punched their ticket to the final. Their opponent will be decided when the Punjab Kings battle against the Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad.

Big names like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Suryakumar Yadav will be in action during Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025. Here's a glance at all the important details before the big game begins in Ahmedabad.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025 match details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Qualifier 2, Indian Premier League 2025

Date and Time: Sunday, June 1, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Pitch Report

The wicket in Ahmedabad has been flat in recent matches. Bowlers have not received much assistance. Batters have managed to score big with ease. A high-scoring match could be on the cards in Qualifier 2.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Weather Forecast

There will be periodic clouds in the sky when the Punjab Kings lock horns with the Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. The temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celsius, and 0% of the city is expected to receive rain.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Probable XIs

Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh and Vijaykumar Vyshak (Impact Player).

Mumbai Indians

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma (Impact Player), Charith Asalanka, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Karn Sharma.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports network.

