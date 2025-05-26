PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur pitch history and T20 records

Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host its last match of IPL 2025, where the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will battle the Mumbai Indians (MI). It is a crucial game because the winner will make it to Qualifier 1, while the loser will play the Eliminator during the playoffs.

Both the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur earlier during IPL 2025. However, when Punjab faced the Delhi Capitals (DC) at this venue on May 24, the Kings suffered a six-wicket defeat.

Before the Kings take the field in Jaipur once again for their match against the Mumbai Indians, here's a glance at the venue's pitch history.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, IPL records

The teams batting second have come out victorious in 40 out of the 63 matches hosted by this venue in Jaipur. In the last match, the Delhi Capitals chased down a 207-run target successfully on this ground.

The captains will prefer batting second here. Besides, here are some other stats to note from the matches hosted by Sawai Mansingh Stadium:

IPL matches played: 63

Won by teams batting first: 23

Won by teams batting second: 40

Highest team total: 219/5 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 2025

Lowest team total: 59 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 217/6 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023

Highest individual score: 113* - Virat Kohli (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2024

Best bowling figures: 6/14 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings, 2008

Average first innings score: 168.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Pitch report

The wicket in Jaipur has been excellent for batting. Punjab Kings have posted 200+ scores while batting first in the last two matches they have played here. They defended the target against the Rajasthan Royals but failed to do so against the Delhi Capitals.

Spinner Harpreet Brar has bagged five wickets in the last two matches for Punjab Kings in Jaipur. He will be the bowler to watch out for from the PBKS team.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Last IPL match

Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in the last match hosted by Jaipur on May 24. It was a run-fest, where PBKS posted 206/8 on the board in 20 overs, and in response, DC chased down the target with three balls to spare.

A batter each from DC and PBKS scored a half-century in that game. Here's a quick look at the scorecard's summary:

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 206/8 (Shreyas Iyer 53, Mustafizur Rahman 3/33) lost to Delhi Capitals 208/4 (Sameer Rizvi 58*, Harpreet Brar 2/41) by 6 wickets.

