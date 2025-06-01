PBKS vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match?

The last time the Punjab Kings (PBKS) had something huge at stake while playing the Mumbai Indians (MI), they passed with flying colors. Not too long ago in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), Shreyas Iyer and Co. claimed a top-two spot with a facile win over the five-time champions.

Ad

As things currently stand, however, that hasn't mattered much for Punjab, who were thrashed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1. The Kings might have a couple of questions about the kind of approach they want to take with the bat, and being without Marco Jansen certainly won't help matters.

Mumbai, meanwhile, were seriously tested by the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator but managed to come out on top. Key performances from replacements Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson held them in good stead, but the Indians have a couple of injury concerns ahead of Qualifier 2. Gleeson and Deepak Chahar are both nursing hamstring injuries, with even Tilak Varma dealing with a niggle.

Ad

Trending

A spot in the IPL 2025 summit clash is on the line, so both teams are bound to be close to their strongest. Which side can book their berth against RCB?

PBKS' squad for IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pravin Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett.

Ad

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Jonny Bairstow, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Charith Asalanka, Raj Angad Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Richard Gleeson.

IPL 2025: Can PBKS keep their IPL dream alive?

2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS have a decent record at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while MI have one of the lowest win percentages at the venue. A high-scoring track is expected, and that could bring the former's explosive batting unit into the game.

Ad

Mumbai look a bit thin in the batting department, having lost Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton. They opted to play an additional overseas pacer instead of either Charith Asalanka or Bevon Jacobs, meaning that their batting ends a touch earlier than they'd like. With Tilak in slightly indifferent form, that might not be the best proposition for the five-time IPL champions.

At the same time, however, MI have the bowling might necessary to pick off PBKS wickets in a hurry. Chahar is expected to be fit for Qualifier 2, while Trent Boult could get the ball to talk under the lights. If Mumbai can take a few wickets in the powerplay, they should be able to expose the underbelly of the Punjab middle order.

Ad

On the whole, this contest is too close to call, like any IPL knockout game between two high-variance teams. MI's experience, past pedigree and bowling threat should give them the slight edge.

Prediction: MI to win Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More