PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The 58th match of IPL 2024 will take place tonight between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium will play host to the game, that will be PBKS' last home match.

The two sides clashed in Bengaluru earlier this season, with RCB recording their first win of IPL 2024. PBKS will be out for revenge in Dharamsala tonight.

Ahead of the PBKS vs RCB rematch, here's a quick glance at the preview for this IPL 2024 fixture.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 58, IPL 2024

Date and Time: May 9, Thursday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru weather forecast

A pleasant evening is expected for this match in Dharamsala. The temperature will be in the range of 22 degrees Celsius. There is a one percent chance of rain as well.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch in Dharamsala is not the best for batting. In the last game between CSK and PBKS, spinners ruled the roost here. Expect a similar hybrid pitch on offer for this match.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable XIs

PBKS

Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh (Impact Player), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh.

RCB

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Karn Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal (Impact Player), Vijaykumar Vyshak and Swapnil Singh.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match prediction

RCB have been in decent touch. They are on a three-game winning streak, and with spinners like Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Glenn Maxwell, and Will Jacks in the squad, RCB will have a slight upper hand against PBKS in Dharamsala.

Prediction: RCB to beat PBKS in IPL 2024 tonight

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live-streaming and telecast details

TV: Star Sports network

Live streaming: JioCinema

