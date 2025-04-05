PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Punjab Kings will play their first home match of IPL 2025 against inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals on April 5. New Chandigarh's New PCA Stadium will host the clash between PBKS and RR.
Over the last few years, PBKS and RR have played out some thrilling games in the IPL. Considering that both teams recorded a win in their previous IPL 2025 matches, the upcoming game should be highly competitive.
Ahead of the battle between Punjab and Rajasthan in New Chandigarh, here's a quick look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details for this IPL game.
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match details
Match: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 18, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Saturday, April 5, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh.
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals pitch report
The pitch report will be broadcast live from New Chandigarh ahead of the toss. A fresh wicket should be on offer at the New PCA Stadium, providing fast bowlers with some help early on.
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast
A clear night sky is predicted in New Chandigarh on Saturday, with temperatures looming around 28 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain during the match.
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals probable XIs
Punjab Kings
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera (Impact Player), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson (Impact Player), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, and Kumar Kartikeya.
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS