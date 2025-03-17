Picking an all-time CSK XI ahead of IPL 2025 ft. MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja

The 2025 IPL season is getting closer by the day, and as is always the case, all eyes are on the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The side missed the playoffs for only the third time in their 15-year history in 2024, and if the recent past is anything to go by, CSK fans might be in for an enjoyable 2025 campaign.

The side bounced back from their previous two playoff eliminations in 2020 and 2022 with title runs in 2021 and 2023. Beyond the quest for a sixth title, the customary 'Is this MS Dhoni's fairytale run?' narratives have started doing the rounds.

This has seen fans go on a nostalgia ride, recalling their favorite CSK and Dhoni memories. During that trip down memory lane, the realization of several heroes producing magic on numerous occasions to help CSK remain on top for so long hit most fans hard.

Hence, in paying tribute to the legends, we pick a CSK all-time XI ahead of the 2025 IPL season.

Openers: Michael Hussey & Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad will look to lead CSK to their record sixth IPL title in the 2025 edition [Credit: Getty]

CSK's best IPL seasons and their overall successes have often hinged on a solid opening partnership, setting the base for the batters to follow. The franchise has been spoilt for choices at the opening position, with several all-time CSK greats like Matthew Hayden, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Brendon McCullum, and Dwayne Smith, among others, missing the cut.

We have gone with former Australian batter Michael Hussey and the current CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad as the two openers for the all-time XI. Hussey played 50 games for CSK and scored 1,768 runs at an incredible average of 42.09. He was part of their title-winning sides in 2010 and 2011 and won the Orange Cap in CSK's runners-up finish in 2013.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad started his IPL career with CSK only in 2020, yet he is already their fourth-leading run-scorer of all time. The stylish right-hander was the Orange Cap winner in 2021, a season that culminated with CSK winning their fourth IPL title.

Gaikwad also played a crucial role in their IPL 2023 triumph, boasting an overall tally of 2,380 runs at an average of 41.75 in 65 games.

Middle-order: Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu & MS Dhoni (wk)

Will MS Dhoni bid adieu to the sport after IPL 2025? [Credit: Getty]

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni are assuredly the first two names on anyone's mind when it comes to an all-time CSK XI. The former is CSK's all-time leading run-scorer with 4,687 runs at an average of over 32 and a strike rate of 136.80 in 171 games.

Raina was CSK's Mr. Dependable for most of their glory years, helping the side win four out of their five titles. Coming to Dhoni, the 43-year-old continues to go strong after leading the side to all five of their titles.

The legendary wicketkeeper batter is also CSK's second-all-time leading run-scorer, with 4,668 runs at an average of 40.20 and a strike rate of almost 140. Arguably CSK's most versatile batter, Ambati Raydu, slots in at No. 4.

The former right-hander helped CSK win their last three titles in 2018, 2021, and 2023. Rayudu enjoyed an incredible 2018 season with over 600 runs and remains the franchise's fifth-leading run-scorer with 1,927 runs.

All-rounders: Albie Morkel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo & Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja has been CSK's MVP over the years [Credit: Getty]

If the opening partnership was CSK's heart and soul, the presence of a multitude of all-rounders to enhance their batting depth formed the body. Former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel was part of the franchise in the first five seasons, helping them massively in their back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011.

Morkel finished his CSK career with 827 runs and 76 wickets (fifth all-time for the franchise). Meanwhile, former West Indian pace-bowling all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was the guts and glue of the CSK lineup for the entire 2010s.

Bravo was a two-time Purple Cap winner in 2013 and 2015 and remains CSK's all-time leading wicket-taker with 140 scalps at an average of 22.47. The man, fondly referred to as 'The Champion', helped CSK win three of their five titles in 2011, 2018, and 2021.

The incredible bowling aside, Bravo also made several timely contributions for CSK in the lower order, finishing with over 1,000 runs at an average of over 25 and a strike rate of 137.20.

The dynamic spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin round off the all-rounders section of the CSK all-time XI. The duo are second and third on CSK's all-time leading wicket-takers chart, with 133 and 90 scalps, respectively.

Jadeja has been with the franchise from the 2012 season and counting, while Ashwin was with CSK from 2008 to 2015 before returning for the upcoming 2025 edition. Bowling aside, Jadeja is also CSK's sixth all-time leading run-scorer with almost 1,9000 runs, making him arguably their most valuable player.

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar and Mohit Sharma

Similar to CSK's lineup predominantly over the years, their all-time XI features only two specialist bowlers in pacers Deepak Chahar and Mohit Sharma. The former is their fourth-leading wicket-taker of all-time with 77 scalps at an average of 27.05 and an economy of 7.83.

Chahar helped CSK win their last titles, spearheading the pace attack in six of the seven seasons from 2018 to 2024. Meanwhile, Mohit enjoyed incredible success as CSK's go-to bowler in a three-year stretch from 2013 to 2015. He was the Purple Cap winner in 2014 and has 58 wickets in 48 matches for CSK.

CSK's all-time XI:

Michael Hussey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Albie Morkel, Dwayne Bravo, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Mohit Sharma.

12th Man: Faf du Plessis.

