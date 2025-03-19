Picking an all-time PBKS XI ahead of IPL 2025 ft. KL Rahul, Shaun Marsh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are among the three franchises who have been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season but are yet to win the trophy even once. They finished ninth last season and failed to make the playoffs.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, PBKS roped in Shreyas Iyer for a massive amount of ₹26.75 crore. They also announced him as the captain of the team. Notably, Shreyas led KKR to victory last season but was released by them later.

They also appointed Ricky Ponting as their head coach. With a change in captaincy and coaching at the top level, the Punjab-based franchise will be aiming for a change in their fortunes. Only time will tell whether they can go on to win their maiden IPL title.

Over the years, several big names have donned the Punjab Kings' jersey in the IPL. That said, let us take a look at their all-time XI ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

All-time PBKS XI ahead of IPL 2025

Openers - Chris Gayle & Mayank Agarwal

Kings XI Punjab And Rajasthan Royals Practice Session In Jaipur - Source: Getty

Veteran T20 opener Chris Gayle joined PBKS in 2018 and played four seasons for the franchise. He scored 1339 runs at an average of 36.18 and a strike-rate of 143.20 with a hundred and 10 fifties.

With him at the top will be his former Punjab Kings teammate Mayank Agarwal. The right-hander played for them from 2018 to 2022 and scored 1513 runs at a strike-rate of 141 with a hundred and nine half-centuries to his name.

Middle Order - Shaun Marsh, KL Rahul (C&WK) & David Miller

IPL 5: Mumbai Indians Vs. Kings XI Punjab - Source: Getty

Former Australian batter Shaun Marsh played for Punjab from 2008 to 2017 and is their second-highest run-getter in the history of the league with 2477 runs from 71 matches at an average of 39.95 with a hundred and 20 fifties. Marsh also won the Orange Cap in 2008.

Wicketkeeper-batter and former PBKS captain KL Rahul will lead the all-time XI as well. Rahul is their highest run-getter with 2548 runs from 55 matches at an average of 56.62 with two centuries and 23 fifties. He will also don the gloves in this team.

South African star and destructive left-hander David Miller comes next, having played for the franchise from 2012 to 2019. He is their third-highest run-getter with 1974 runs from 84 games including a ton and nine fifties.

All-rounders - Glenn Maxwell & Axar Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore Practice Session In Jaipur - Source: Getty

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played for PBKS from 2014 to 2017. He then returned for one season in 2020 and is now back with the team for IPL 2025. From 70 games, he scored 1383 runs at a strike-rate of 157.69. He has also picked up 14 wickets with the ball.

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel also finds a place in this all-time XI. He began his IPL journey in 2014 with Punjab and played for them till 2018. The left-hander scored 740 runs from 73 games. He is their fourth-highest wicket-taker with 69 scalps at an average of 27.36 and an economy rate of 7.41.

Bowlers - Piyush Chawla, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, & Mohammad Shami

Kings XI Punjab And Rajasthan Royals Practice Session In Jaipur - Source: Getty

Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla represented PBKS from 2008 to 2013. He is the leading wicket-taker for the frachise with 84 scalps from 87 games at an average of 26.63 and an economy rate of 7.52.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh began his IPL career with Punjab in 2019 and has played all seasons for them ever since. He is a part of the side for the upcoming season as well. Arshdeep has risen in quick time to become their second-highest wicket-taker with 76 scalps from 65 matches including a five-wicket haul.

Sandeep Sharma also began his IPL career with Punjab Kings in 2013 and played for them till 2017 before returning for a season in 2022. With 73 wickets, he is their third-highest wicket-taker as well.

Ace pacer Mohammad Shami wraps up the PBKS all-time XI. Shami played only three seasons for them from 2019 to 2021 but performed well, grabbing 58 wickets from 42 matches and is their fifth-highest wicket-taker.

