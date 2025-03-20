Picking an all-time SRH XI ahead of IPL 2025 ft. David Warner, Abhishek Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2016. Most recently, they came close to securing their second title in the 2024 season, only to lose the final to KKR after finishing second on the league table.

Ad

They will commence their IPL 2025 campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, March 23. Pat Cummins will continue to lead the side this year, whilst several other big names have been retained as well.

SRH participated in their inaugural IPL season in 2013, marking their 13th edition in the league's history. Over the years, they have been represented by some of the finest Indian and overseas players.

This time, they will aim to go the extra mile and improve upon their performance from the previous season. Sunrisers Hyderabad will have their eyes set on the IPL title, aspiring to win it for the second time.

Ad

Trending

Now, let us take a look at their all-time XI ahead of the IPL 2025 season, featuring players gathered from all editions since 2013.

All-time SRH XI ahead of IPL 2025

Openers - David Warner (C) & Shikhar Dhawan

David Warner - Source: Getty

It is fair to say that David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan were the pillars of SRH for several seasons, having played together for the franchise. Warner represented them from 2014 to 2021 and is their leading run-scorer, amassing 4,014 runs at an average of 49.55 and a strike rate of 142.59, including two centuries. He also led them to their first IPL title in 2016 and will, therefore, captain the all-time XI as well.

Ad

His opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan, is the second-highest run-scorer for the franchise, with 2,768 runs from 91 matches, including 21 half-centuries. Dhawan played for the team from 2013 to 2018.

Middle Order - Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, & Heinrich Klaasen (WK)

IPL Eliminator - Delhi v Sunrisers - Source: Getty

Young Abhishek Sharma has impressed everyone with his hard-hitting at the top for SRH. He joined the team in 2019 and enters his sixth season with them. The left-hander has scored 1314 runs from 60 matches for the Hyderabad-based side with a strike-rate of 153.86.

Ad

Kane Williamson, like Dhawan and Warner, was another loyal servant of the Sunrisers. He played for the team from 2015 to 2022 and scored 2101 runs from 76 matches, going on to become their third-highest run-getter. Manish Pandey, who played four seasons for the Sunrisers, made 1345 runs from 51 games during his stint, scoring 12 half-centuries.

Wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen comes next, bringing some firepower down the order. He has played only two seasons for SRH but has been consistent in both the years. In 2023, he scored 448 runs from 12 matches at a strike-rate of over 177 whereas last year, he scored 479 runs at a strike-rate of 171.07. He will continue to feature for the side in 2025 as well.

Ad

Klaasen will also don the gloves in this all-time XI.

Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Amit Mishra, T Natarajan, Siddharth Kaul, & Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IPL Eliminator - Delhi v Sunrisers - Source: Getty

Rashid Khan, who began his IPL journey with Sunrisers in 2017, played for them till 2021 and is their second-highest wicket-taker with 93 scalps from 76 games. His ability to tonk the ball and score quickly also makes him a perfect No. 7 in this side.

Ad

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra played a key role for the franchise in their early years. He played two seasons for them in 2013 and 2014, picking up 30 wickets from 33 matches.

Coming to the pacers, left-arm quick T Natarajan, who has played five seasons for SRH, was a consistent performer with 65 wickets from 55 matches. He is also their third-highest wicket-taker.

Right-arm pacer Siddharth Kaul played five seasons for the Sunrisers and claimed 52 wickets from 43 games, becoming their fourth-highest wicket-taker. He was a vital member of the team during his stint.

Finally, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes the final spot in this XI. He is the highest-wicket taker for SRH with 157 scalps from 145 matches over 11 seasons. During his time with the franchise, Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the Orange Cap twice in 2016 and 2017, playing a key role in their title triumph in the former.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback