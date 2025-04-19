Picking a combined GT-DC playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj 

The Gujarat Titans (GT) face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a top-of-the-table clash in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The afternoon contest is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19.

Both sides have largely benefited from a set of departments performing at their absolute best. For GT is their top-order and pace bowling, while DC's middle order and spinners have been on fire.

GT and DC both suffered recent setbacks in the form of unexpected defeats. GT suffered their first away loss of the season after being outplayed by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). DC, on the other hand, stumbled in their run chase against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at home.

GT are playing after a week's break, while DC recently had to fight tooth and nail to overcome the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home through a super over after the scores were level.

On that note, let us take a look at the combined GT-DC playing 11 with impact sub ahead of the IPL 2025 clash.

Top Order: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler (WK)

As mentioned above, GT's top order is firing on all cylinders, completely different scenario when compared to DC, who have an injured Faf du Plessis and an out-of-form Jake Fraser-McGurk to deal with.

GT's punt to persist with a left-right combination of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill over a veteran opener like Jos Buttler seems to be paying off. The newly forged top three is capable of playing through multiple gears, and one of the three players always ensures to bat deep while the rest of the batters play their part.

Sai Sudharsan is the second leading run-scorer in IPL 2025, while Gill has taken on the initiative from the other end. The skipper has a dominant strike rate of 149.64. Buttler has taken on the baton from the openers without fail, ensuring the steady flow of runs in the middle overs.

Middle Order: KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C)

Just like GT's top order trumps the DC top order, an opposite scenario is on show when it comes to the middle order. With the in-form GT top-order scoring the bulk of runs, the middle-order batters have not had to play a major role, barring a few cameos.

But, the DC middle order have had to make up for their top order's mishaps on multiple occasions. KL Rahul has settled well into his new role at No.4, while Axar Patel has played several impactful cameos, coming as the left-handed option to take down left-arm or wrist spinners.

Tristan Stubbs revived his IPL career with a stunning campaign as DC's finisher in IPL 2024. He has translated the same form into the 2025 season as well. He has been not out in four out of the six outings so far, along with a fine strike rate of 163.44.

Lower Order: Mitchell Starc, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna

Both DC and GT boast a solid spin bowling department. While Axar Patel comes across as one option in this combined unit, he has not had to bowl much, largely due to the DC frontline spinners doing quite well.

Kuldeep Yadav unsurprisingly enters the Purple Cap race after a very strong start to the campaign. The left-arm wrist spinner is bowling on a whole different level, boasting 11 wickets with a freakish economy rate of 6.04. He is varying his pace beautifully, while also keeping the batters guessing with his variations.

Much like Kuldeep, left-arm spinner Sai Kishore is bowling seamlessly. With 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.47, he has made up for a struggling Rashid Khan in the GT bowling unit.

All three of Mitchell Starc, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj are placed right at the top when it comes to leading wicket-taking seamers in IPL 2025. All three have taken 10 wickets so far, and have profited immensely with the lifting of the saliva ban. What also helps is that all three bowlers have different profiles and roles, making them a brilliant trio to have in a combined setting.

Mohammed Siraj and Mitchell Starc have been proficient across both ends of the innings. Getting the brand new ball to swing, and the old ball to reverse, they have made their presence felt.

Prasidh Krishna, on the other hand, has had to don a different role than usual, primarily operating in the middle overs. However, he has played his part to perfection for GT, allowing new ball specialists like Arshad Khan to have a go in the powerplay.

Impact Sub List: Ashutosh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Donovan Ferreira

On first glance, the combined setup is an ideal bowling XI since it has six solid and reliable bowling options. This gives an opportunity for a batter to come on as an impact sub, preferably in the lower middle-order. Luckily, both teams have enough resources for such a role.

It is to be noted that both sides have a very strong Indian foundation, coupled with the unavailability factor and lack of depth in the overseas contingent. This results in only three overseas members in the initial playing XI.

