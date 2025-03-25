Picking a combined GT-PBKS playing 11 ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to clash in the fifth match of IPL 2025 as they begin their campaigns on Tuesday, March 25. The fixture will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill will captain GT, while Punjab will be led by their new skipper Shreyas Iyer. The Titans have won the trophy in 2022, while Punjab are still in the hunt for a maiden IPL title.

Both sides will be keen to start the new season on a positive note. It is expected to be an exciting contest as both teams have some big names in their ranks. After failing to make the playoffs last year, Gujarat and Punjab will be determined to bounce back.

On that note, ahead of their clash in Ahmedabad, let us pick a combined playing 11 of cricketers from both teams with an impact sub as well.

GT v PBKS IPL 2025 combined playing 11 with impact sub

Openers - Shubman Gill & Jos Buttler (WK)

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Shubman Gill, captain of GT, will open the batting. He scored 426 runs from 12 games last season at a strike rate of 147.40 with a hundred and two half-centuries. The right-hander recently scored an unbeaten hundred in the 2025 Champions Trophy for India and played a key role in their triumph as well.

His new teammate and wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler will accompany him at the top. They are most likely to open the batting this season for Gujarat. Buttler has been a consistent performer in the IPL. Although his present form may not look as great, he is known for his explosive hitting, particularly in the powerplay. He smashed 359 runs from just 11 games for Rajasthan last year.

Middle Order - Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer (C), & Shashank Singh

The middle order of this team will comprise Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, and Shashank Singh. Sudharsan has been a consistent performer for GT in the IPL. Last season, the southpaw amassed 527 runs from 12 games at an average of 47.90 at a strike rate of 141.28. He has scored over 1000 runs in three seasons for the franchise.

Bringing in the left-handed element, Sai Sudarshan also provides some much-needed stability in the middle.

Shreyas Iyer, who is Punjab's new captain, will lead this side as well. Shreyas led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title last year. He has been in solid form with the bat too, ending as India's highest run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy with 243 runs from five games at an average of 48.60 with two half-centuries.

Shashank Singh is another promising talent who had a breakthrough season for Punjab Kings last year. He slammed 354 runs from just 11 games at an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 164.65 with a couple of half-centuries. The right-hander will once be expected to do well with the bat down the order.

All-rounders - Glenn Maxwell & Rashid Khan

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

This team will have two solid all-rounders, Glenn Maxwell and Rashid Khan. Maxwell had a poor season with RCB last year. However, he had an impressive Big Bash League 2025 season, scoring 325 runs from nine games at an average of 54.16 and a strike rate of 186.78. Maxwell is also handy with the ball and can bowl four overs if needed.

Adding to the strength of the side is Rashid Khan, another renowned all-rounder in T20 cricket. In hs three seasons for GT so far, he has picked up 56 wickets. He also had a strike rate of 143.66 with the bat last year and is more than capable of delivering some lusty blows at the backend of the innings.

Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Yuzvendra Chahal

Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada will form the pace trio of this team. Arshdeep has bagged 19 and 17 wickets, respectively, in IPL 2024 and 2023 for Punjab. He displayed brilliant form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well and will lead their pace attack.

Mohammed Siraj is among the experienced pacers in GT's line-up this year. He picked up 15 wickets from 14 games for RCB last year before being released. Siraj has a total of 93 wickets from as many games in the league.

South African ace pacer Kagiso Rabada joins the Indian pace duo in this team. In 80 IPL games so far, he has picked up 117 wickets. He is in great form, having picked up six wickets from three games in the 2025 Champions Trophy and 12 wickets in the 2024-24 SA20.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal completes this playing 11. Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 205 scalps. He has been a consistent wicket-taker every season and will boost Punjab's bowling this season.

Impact Sub - Rahul Tewatia

GT's Rahul Tewatia is the impact sub in this team. Tewatia has shown his ability to deliver big hits under pressure down the order and win games for his side. With 32 wickets at an economy rate of 7.90, he is also a handy all-rounder to have.

