Picking the combined KKR and LSG XI ahead of IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went to the IPL 2023 auction with the second-highest (₹23.35 crore) and lowest budget (₹7.05 crore), respectively, and expectedly ended up with squads of contrasting qualities.

Barring quality backups in the batting department, LSG have a great bunch of multi-faceted players. KKR, meanwhile, are capable of surprising their opponents but still relies heavily on Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. KKR's opening combination of Venkatesh Iyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz doesn't offer much confidence either.

But what if we combine the pools of both teams and pick an XI? On that note, let's look at the best combined playing XI featuring players from LSG and KKR's IPL 2023 squads.

Openers - KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock (wk)

Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul form one of the best opening pairs in IPL [Pic Credit: IPLT20]

Perhaps the most obvious choice for the opening slot, Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul were truly fantastic for LSG in their first season.

If skipper Rahul ended up as the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2022 with 616 runs, Quinton was just behind him as the third-highest run-getter with 508 runs.

Wisden India @WisdenIndia



210* – Quinton de Kock & KL Rahul (2022)

185 – Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (2019)

184* – Gautam Gambhir & Chris Lynn (2017)



#IPL2022 #Qdk #LSGvsKKR Highest opening partnerships in IPL history:210* – Quinton de Kock & KL Rahul (2022)185 – Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (2019)184* – Gautam Gambhir & Chris Lynn (2017) Highest opening partnerships in IPL history:210* – Quinton de Kock & KL Rahul (2022)185 – Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (2019)184* – Gautam Gambhir & Chris Lynn (2017)#IPL2022 #Qdk #LSGvsKKR https://t.co/XxnmBiNLAS

The two openers gave the Lucknow-based franchise sumptuous starts and were one of the main reasons for the team earning qualification to the playoffs in their maiden season.

Interestingly, the last time LSG played against KKR, Rahul and De Kock clubbed a record partnership of 210 runs for the opening wicket in their two-run win in Mumbai.

Middle-order - Shreyas Iyer (c) and Deepak Hooda

Shryeas Iyer will captain this team [IPLT20]

After spending seven years with the Delhi Capitals (DC), for whom he scored over 2300 runs, Shreyas Iyer was snapped up by KKR at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Although he didn't set the stage on fire in his first season with them, the 28-year-old scored a healthy 401 runs, including three half-centuries in 14 games. Iyer, who will glue this team together with his solidity and batting prowess, will also captain this XI.

At No. 4 will be LSG's Deepak Hooda. Part of the current Indian T20I unit, Hooda also had a terrific IPL 2023. The Rohtak lad enjoyed his career-best season of 451 runs at an average of 32.21 with LSG.

Iyer and Hooda will be vital middle-order batters for this team due to their proficiency against spin.

All-rounders/finishers - Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine

Andre Russell has been a pure entertainer with his flamboyance [IPLT20]

The star-studded finisher and all-rounders of this team will be Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. All three players have an enormous amount of T20 experience under their belts, playing more than a combined 1000 T20 matches in their careers.

Stoinis and Russell are two of the best finishers going around in the shortest format and will bolster the lower middle-order of the team. Both players can roll their arms as well if needed.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns



4-0-15-0

4-0-12-1

4-0-23-1

4-0-21-2

4-0-23-0

4-0-21-2



What a bowler - GOAT of KKR. Sunil Narine in #IPL2022 4-0-15-04-0-12-14-0-23-14-0-21-24-0-23-04-0-21-2What a bowler - GOAT of KKR. Sunil Narine in #IPL2022:4-0-15-04-0-12-14-0-23-14-0-21-24-0-23-04-0-21-2What a bowler - GOAT of KKR. https://t.co/6XQRGgSjl3

Sunil Narine, with over 150 IPL wickets to his name, is a four-over bank on any given day. His masterful command over his spin bowling is truly laudable. In his ten-year association with the franchise, the Caribbean has also made evident his usefulness with the bat.

Bowlers - Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan

Ravi Bishnoi (L) and Mohsin Khan (R) were two big revelations for LSG in IPL 2022

With Quinton, Stoinis, Russell and Narine taking up our overseas slots, the frontline bowling line-up of this team will feature only Indians.

At No. 8, it will be Shardul Thakur. A one-of-a-kind player, Thakur was traded in by KKR prior to the IPL 2023 mini-action from DC. Although he is yet to feature in the purple of the Knights, the 31-year-old is a two-time IPL winner with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Thakur will be an excellent first-change pacer for the team and can even tonk some balls when required.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IPL #ipl2022 #lsg Mohsin Khan is surely one of the best finds of the season Mohsin Khan is surely one of the best finds of the season 😍#IPL #ipl2022 #lsg https://t.co/vAz0idwFuJ

To partner with the legendary Narine will be LSG's Ravi Bishnoi in the spin department. Leg spinners are a huge attraction in the T20 format and the youngster has it in him to be the next star.

With his swift googlies, Bishnoi has made a great habit of bamboozling the opposition batters. Although he isn't part of the current T20I setup for India, the 22-year-old enjoyed a fabulous 2022, where he snapped up 16 wickets at an economy of 7.09 across ten T20I innings for the Men in Blue.

The two pacers who will spearhead this team's pace attack will be Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan. The duo were two of the biggest positives for the KL Rahul-led unit last season.

While Avesh was bought for a hefty sum of ₹10 crore in 2022 and delivered with 18 wickets in 13 matches (the most for LSG), Mohsin was perhaps the find of the entire season. Although Mohsin did not feature in LSG's playing XI during the initial games, he made a massive impact after debuting for the franchise.

The left-arm pacer picked up 14 wickets in nine matches at an extraordinary economy rate of 5.96.

Combined LSG-KKR Playing XI for IPL 2023

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan.

Poll : 0 votes