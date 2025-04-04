Picking a combined LSG-MI playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 16 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4. LSG have a dominant record over MI in the IPL, having won five out of six matches.

Looking at their current form, Lucknow have lost two out of the three matches they have played. In their previous clash, which was also played at home, LSG went down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets. Batting first, they were held to an under par 171-7, a total PBKS chased with ease. Lucknow have issues with the batting and they will be desperate for skipper Rishabh Pant to find form.

Like Lucknow, MI have also won one and lost two of their three matches. However, in their previous game, they thumped defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Debutant left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar was exceptional with figures of 4-24, while Ryan Rickelton scored an unbeaten half-century in the chase.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, we pick a combined LSG-MI playing 11 with impact sub options.

Top-order: Mitchell Marsh, Ryan Rickelton, Nicholas Pooran

The combined LSG-MI top-order would comprise three overseas batters in Mitchell Marsh, Rickelton and Nicholas Pooran. Marsh was out for a duck against Punjab. Before that, he scored consecutive fifties - 72 off 36 against Delhi Capitals (DC) and 52 off 31 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

MI opener Rickelton scored an unbeaten 62 off 41 balls against KKR, slamming four fours and five sixes as Mumbai cruised home in a chase of 117. Pooran has been exceptional with the bat for LSG. In three innings, he has scored 189 runs at a strike rate of 219.76. The left-hander struck 75 off 30 against DC, 70 off 26 against SRH and 44 off 30 against PBKS.

Middle-order & All-rounders: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shardul Thakur

Suryakumar Yadav has been in impressive form for MI in IPL 2025. He smashed 48 off 28 against Gujarat Titans (GT) and 27* off just nine balls against KKR. Tilak Varma has not been at his fluent best, but he has been among the runs. He scored 31 off 25 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 39 off 36 against GT.

LSG skipper Pant finds a place in the combined XI despite the fact that he has been disappointing so far. Pant has a highest score of 15 from three innings. He has been included on the basis of his reputation and would be the keeper-batter in the combined XI.

Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur would be the all-rounders in the combined LSG-MI playing XI. The Mumbai skipper has not had much to do with the bat, but has been impressive with the ball, claiming three scalps in the two matches he has played so far.

Thakur, who went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, has been excellent for LSG with the ball in hand. He went wicketless against PBKS, but before that claimed 2-19 against DC and 4-34 against SRH. His knack of picking up wickets could be crucial to the franchise's fortunes.

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi

Trent Boult and Ashwani would be the pacers in the combined Lucknow-Mumbai XI, while leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi would be the main slow bowling option. Boult has the uncanny ability to strike early in the contest. As for Ashwani, he finds a place in combined XI on the basis of his exceptional debut against KKR. Bishnoi has had a mixed season, but is a more than handy bowler to have in the team.

Impact Player options: Rohit Sharma, Abdul Samad, Deepak Chahar, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi

Rohit Sharma and Abdul Samad can be the Impact sub batting options in the combined LSG-MI playing XI. Pacers Deepak Chahar and Akash Deep and leg spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi could be the bowling options.

