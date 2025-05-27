Picking a combined LSG-RCB playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 match ft. Digvesh Rathi, Virat Kohli

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 70 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. The last match of the league stage will also confirm the playoffs line-up.

Ad

RCB are currently third in the points table, with 17 points from 13 matches. A win on Tuesday will take them to 19 points and confirm a top two spot for them. However, if they lose, Gujarat Titans (GT) will join Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1, while Bengaluru will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator.

RCB suffered an unexpected 42-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last match in Lucknow. However, they need to put the disappointment behind them and focus on the task at hand. As for LSG, they may have been eliminated from the playoffs, but would want to sign off from the tournament on a high.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the final league match of IPL 2025, we pick a combined LSG-RCB playing XI, with impact sub options.

Top order: Mitchell Marsh, Virat Kohli, Nicholas Pooran

Mitchell Marsh and Virat Kohli would be the openers in the combined LSG-RCB playing XI, while Nicholas Pooran would bat at No. 3. Marsh has smashed 560 runs in 12 innings at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 161.84, with the aid of one hundred and five half-centuries.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking at Kohli's numbers in IPL 2025, the star batter has amassed 548 runs in 12 innings at an average of 60.88 and a strike rate of 145.35, with seven half-centuries to his name. As for Pooran, the left-handed has totaled 511 runs in 13 innings at an average of 46.45 and a strike rate of 198.83, with five fifties.

Middle order and All-rounders: Rajat Patidar (c), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd

RCB captain Rajat Patidar would also lead the combined XI. The 31-year-old has not had a big innings in a while, but would be expected to come up with the goods in the key match against LSG. Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant has also had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign. He played a cameo of 16* off 6 balls against GT, slamming a couple of sixes.

Ad

Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd would be the all-rounders in the combined LSG-RCB playing XI. Krunal has claimed 15 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 22.53. With the bat, he has chipped in with 105 runs. Shepherd clobbered 53 off just 14 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a sensational knock. The right-arm pacer also chipped in with two wickets against SRH.

Bowlers: Digvesh Singh Rathi, Will O'Rourke, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal

Will O'Rourke, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal would be the main pacers in the combined LSG-RCB combined XI, while Digvesh Singh Rathi would be the lead spinner.

Ad

O'Rourke came up with an excellent spell against GT in Ahmedabad in a high-scoring game. He registered figures of 3-27 from his four overs, getting the wickets of Sai Sudharsan, Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia.

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has brought his experience into play and has claimed 13 wickets in 11 matches for the Bengaluru franchise at an average of 29.38 and an economy rate of 9.09, with a best of 3-33.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yash Dayal will provide variety to the combined XI, with his left-arm seam bowling option. In 12 matches, he has chipped in with 10 wickets at an average of 38.20 and an economy rate of 9.79, with a best of 2-18.

LSG leg spinner Rathi was suspended for one game after multiple code of conduct breaches. However, he has been the team's best bowler by a distance. In 12 matches, he has claimed 14 wickets at an average of 28.07 and an economy rate of 8.18. His notebook celebrations have also grabbed eyeballs.

Ad

Impact Player options: Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Jitesh Sharma, Suyash Sharma

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More