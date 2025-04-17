Picking a combined MI-SRH playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 33 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17. Both MI and SRH have won only two of their six matches and will be keen to revive their respective IPL 2025 campaigns. They took a step towards the same by winning their last match in the T20 league.

Mumbai beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs in their previous match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, MI put up a total of 205-5 as Tilak Varma hammered 59 off 33, while Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton chipped in with 40s. In the chase, DC were held to 193 as Karn Sharma claimed 3-36, while Mitchell Santner picked up two wickets.

Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in their last match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Bowling first, SRH conceded 245 in their 20 overs, even as Harshal Patel claimed four wickets. Abhishek Sharma, however, smashed a scintillating 141 off 55 balls, while Travis Head scored 66 off 37 as SRH chased down the target in 18.3 overs.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, we pick a combined MI-SRH playing XI for the game with impact sub options.

Top-order: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Abhishek, Head and Rickelton would form the top three in the combined Mumbai-Hyderabad IPL 2025 playing XI. Abhishek overcame his poor form with superb hundred against Punjab, smashing 14 fours and 10 sixes in his 141 off 55 balls.

Head scored a fine half-century against PBKS. In six innings in IPL 2025, he has scored 214 runs at an average of 35.66 and a strike rate of 186.08, with two half-centuries. Rickelton has also done a decent job for MI at the top of the order. In six innings, he has scored 149 runs at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 153.60.

Middle-order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Heinrich Klaasen, Hardik Pandya (c)

Suryakumar has had an impressive campaign for Mumbai in IPL 2025. He did not come into the tournament with great form under his belt, but has produced some impactful performances. In six innings, the swashbuckling batter has smacked 239 runs at an average of 47.80 and a strike rate of 149.37.

Varma has been a consistent performer for MI in the middle-order in IPL 2025. In fact, the left-hander has slammed two quick-fire half-centuries in his last two innings. In five innings, he has scored 210 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 143.83.

SRH's Heinrich Klaasen and Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya would be the finishers in the combined MI-SRH IPL 2025 playing XI. Klaasen has not been able to produce the big knocks, but he has consistently come up with handy cameos. In six innings, he has 173 runs, averaging 34.60 at a strike rate of 166.34.

Pandya would captain the combined Mumbai-Hyderabad XI. He has chipped in with both bat and ball in IPL 2025. The 31-year-old has scored 83 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 159.61. With his pace bowling, Pandya has claimed 10 wickets at an average of 14.10 and an economy rate of 8.81.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel

Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Harshal Patel would be the frontline pace bowlers in the combined Mumbai-Hyderabad playing XI, while Karn would be the main spinner. SRH can also utilize Abhishek's part-time spin option.

Bumrah made his comeback to competitive cricket during the IPL 2025 match against RCB in a home game. He is still warming up, but can be an extremely dangerous bowler in any situation. SRH skipper Cummins has four wickets in six matches as is beginning to find some rhythm.

Seasoned T20 pacer Harshal has eight wickets in five innings at an average of 20.50 and an economy rate of 9.64. He picked up 4-42 in the high-scoring clash against Punjab. Leg spinner Karn finds a place in the combined XI on the basis of his exploits against DC. The 37-year-old picked up 3-36 and was named Player of the Match as Mumbai ended Delhi's unbeaten streak in IPL 2025.

Impact Sub options: Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Nitish Reddy, Aniket Verma and Zeeshan Ansari

