Picking a combined PBKS-RR playing 11 for IPL 2024 ft. Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 27 of IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13. PBKS are languishing in eighth position in the points table, with two wins from five matches. RR are on top of the table, having registered four wins from five games.

In their last match, Punjab went down to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by two runs in Mullanpur. Chasing 183, they came up with a poor batting effort and slipped to 114-6. Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma gave the team hope again, but were left with way too much to do.

For Rajasthan, their previous match against Gujarat Titans (GT) saw them suffer their first defeat in IPL 2024 after four successive wins. Batting first, RR put up a competitive 196-3 on the board. They also did well for the most part with the ball, but Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia combined to pull off a last-ball win for GT.

Looking at the head-to-head numbers between PBKS and RR, Rajasthan have a 15-11 lead. As the two sides prepare to take on each other in Mullanpur on Saturday, we pick a combined XI of both sides for IPL 2024.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler

With Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jonny Bairstow failing to make any kind of impact in IPL 2024 so far, Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan and Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler would be the openers in the combined XI.

Dhawan contributed 45 and 70 in the matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), respectively. The team will, however, be hoping for better consistency from him. The same applies to Buttler, who smashed a brilliant hundred against RCB but hasn't done much otherwise.

Middle-order: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh (right) with Ashutosh Sharma (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson would be the keeper-batter and the leader of the combined XI. The aggressive right-handed batter has been in terrific form in IPL 2024, and the same has been reflected in the team's results. In five innings, Samson has hammered 246 runs at an average of 82 and a strike rate of 157.69.

Samson is followed by two more RR batters in the combined XI. Riyan Parag is having an exceptional IPL 2024 campaign and has been one of the most consistent batters on show thus far. In five innings, he has 261 runs to his name at an average of 87 and a strike rate of 158.18. Rajasthan would be keen for the youngster to continue his great show with the willow.

Rajasthan Royals finisher Shimron Hetmyer has only batted for a handful of deliveries in IPL 2024. But that is because the likes of Samson and Parag have been in exceptional form. In the limited opportunities that he has received, though, Hetmyer has done his job, playing some whirlwind cameos.

PBKS all-rounder Sam Curran also features in the combined XI as someone who could contribute significantly with both bat and ball. In the game against SRH, he chipped in with 29 runs and two wickets. Before that, he scored a half-century against DC and claimed three wickets against Lucknow.

Shashank Singh also finds a place in the combined Punjab-Rajasthan line-up. Shashank has played two stunning knocks in his last two visits to the crease. After clobbering 61* off 29 against GT, he scored a valiant 46* off 25 versus SRH.

Bowlers: Harpreet Brar, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Yuzvendra Chahal has been in fantastic form. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Harpreet Brar and Yuzvendra Chahal would be the spinners in the combined PBKS-RR XI, while Trent Boult and Arshdeep Singh would be the main pacers.

Left-arm spinner Brar has claimed four wickets in five matches so far. He went for a few runs in Punjab's last game against Hyderabad but has been economical otherwise. Rajasthan's seasoned leggie Chahal has had an exceptional campaign so far. He is currently the joint-leading wicket-taker, with 10 scalps in five innings at an average of 13.20.

Rajasthan Royals' left-arm pacer Boult has also done a good job for the side. The Kiwi has claimed five wickets in five innings, including a match-winning spell of 3-22 against Mumbai Indians. As for Arshdeep, he has eight wickets from five innings at an average of 20. Against Hyderabad, he starred with excellent figures of 4-29.