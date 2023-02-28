Picking the combined RCB and DC playing 11 for WPL 2023

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is less than a week away and the excitement amongst the fans is palpable. Social media has been buzzing in the build-up to the tournament with all eyes on the prize as five franchises battle it out to become the first team to win the title.

After the auction process, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are the two sides that stand out as the strongest ones on paper. The two franchises have constructed their squad smartly (especially DC) and will start the tournament with the tag of favorites.

The two WPL teams have plenty of stars on display that could prove to be match-winners on their day. While the two look formidable in their own regard, a combined starting eleven for both teams looks like one of the best sides in the world. Don't believe it? See for yourself.

We picked a combined playing eleven for DC and RCB for the WPL 2023 season. Take a look:

Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues

The two teams combined would have the luxury of the Indian top three in T20Is, sorting out plenty of issues in the middle. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are already one of the most dangerous opening pairs going around in world cricket and would complement each other well, as they usually do.

With her touch of class and strokeplay, Jemimah Rodrigues takes the number three slot. Her fine form would hold the team in good stead and also give them more flexibility with all-rounders in the middle order. Unfortunately, in this case, the Australian captain, Meg Lanning, will have to miss out.

All-rounders: Sophie Devine (c), Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp

One major reason to leave Lanning out might be one of the tougher decisions on this list, but it's a fairly justified one too. The presence of overseas all-rounders who add more balance to the side cannot be understated and with only four overseas slots available in the WPL, it has to be the Australian captain who misses out.

Sophie Devine will take on the leadership role in this side with the New Zealand captain bringing enough experience to the table. Remember, she also led the Perth Scorchers to the WBBL title a couple of years back. To partner alongside her, will be her Scorchers teammate Marizanne Kapp.

The South African all-rounder needs no introduction and will seamlessly slot in wherever required, with bat or ball. Speaking of someone who needs no introduction, Ellyse Perry completes the list of all-rounders on this list, making it look like a formidable middle order that could be a force to reckon with.

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a bargain price at the WPL auction, Richa Ghosh didn't have much competition for her spot in the team with only Taniya Bhatia rivaling her spot. To be fair to the 18-year-old U-19 T20 World Cup winner, she would still probably be on this list even if there was some more competition.

Richa has been sensational, not only with her glovework but also with her power-hitting prowess. The wicketkeeper batter from Siliguri fits the bill of a modern-day finisher in white-ball cricket, especially in the shortest format. In fact, she has one of the highest strike rates in the women's game and could continue that form in the WPL.

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh

The team has plenty of bowling options with all the aforementioned all-rounders more than capable of chipping in. So, to complete the rest of the bowling unit in this combined RCB and DC WPL side, it's a steady attack that should do the trick for the team.

Shikha Pandey and Renuka Singh will take on the role of frontline pacers in the team, with the left-arm spin duo of Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav accompanying them. Not only does the team have enough bowling options, it also enables them to bat deep.

If the side opts for some more variation, Shafali Verma can roll her arm over for some off-spin. Options on the bench, mainly Poonam Yadav, also allows the team to introduce a leg-spinner into the ranks if required.

