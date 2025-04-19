Picking a combined RR-LSG playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. Mitchell Marsh and Jofra Archer

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 36 of IPL 2025 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Although both sides are coming off a loss, their overall record keeps them apart in the standings.

After a 2-2 win-loss record, RR have registered three defeats on the trot and are positioned eighth in the points table. In their last outing against Delhi Capitals, the Royals conceded 188 and eventually tied the game. However, they could only score 11 in the Super Over, resulting in the Capitals finishing off the game with two balls to spare.

Meanwhile, LSG are fifth in the points table with four victories in seven matches. They managed to post 166 against Chennai Super Kings in their last game, and then failed to defend their total.

As per the head-to-head records, RR have a dominating edge over LSG with four wins in five games. On that note, let's take a look at how the hypothetical playing XI shapes up before the RR-LSG clash.

Top-order: Mitchell Marsh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aiden Markram

LSG opener Mitchell Marsh is in the best form of his life in IPL 2025. He has slammed 295 runs in six games at an average of 49.15 and a strike rate of 171.51. His top knock of 81 off 48 came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which eventually helped the side win the game by four runs.

Although Yashasvi Jaiswal started the season on a disappointing note, he has turned the tables with three fifties in the last four games. Notably, he hit 75 off 47 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Aiden Markram has enjoyed a good run so far in the cash-rich league. Markram has scored 208 runs at a strike rate of 150.72, with two fifties. He also contributed with the ball in the last game, finishing off with figures of 1/25 off four overs.

Middle-order: Nicholas Pooran, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant (c & wk)

Nicholas Pooran has been the finest batter in the IPL 2025 so far with his explosive striking and consistency. The Caribbean batter has smashed 357 runs at an average of 89.50 and a strike rate of 208.77. Pooran's best knock of 87* off 36 came against KKR, resulting in the team's victory.

Although Nitish Rana has been inconsistent, he has turned back the clock with two fifties this season. In the last game, he impressed the cricket fraternity by scoring 51 off 28 balls, albeit in a losing cause. Overall, he has garnered 168 runs at a strike rate of 182.60.

Rishabh Pant looked out of color in almost all the games until his last appearance against CSK. The southpaw hit 63 off 49 balls to help LSG set up a fighting total, which eventually came in a losing cause. Nevertheless, he will be the skipper and the glovesman for this side.

Lower-order: Shardul Thakur, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi

Shardul Thakur will be the bowling all-rounder for this side. Coming in as a late replacement, Thakur has done well for LSG to grab 11 wickets in seven games, with best figures of 4/34. However, he would look to make a strong comeback after conceding 56 off his four overs in the last game against CSK.

RR pacer Jofra Archer has found a fine rhythm in the last few games, and has picked up seven wickets in as many appearances. His best figures of 3/25 came against Punjab Kings (PBKS), which helped the team to win the game by 50 runs.

Sandeep Sharma has held nerves in crunch moments, and picked up five wickets in seven games. He played a part in RR's victory against PBKS, by registering figures of 2/21.

Digvesh Rathi has emerged as one of the finest spinners in IPL 2025. He has scalped nine wickets in seven games at an impressive economy of 7.42, with best figures of 2/30 coming against PBKS, albeit in a losing cause.

Although Ravi Bishnoi has picked up eight wickets in seven games, he has been quite expensive at an economy of 10.73. However, Bishnoi displayed signs of his comeback by finishing off with 2/18 off three overs against CSK.

Impact-sub: Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer will be the Impact Player for the combined XI due to his ball-striking abilities. The left-hander has garnered 164 runs at a strike rate of 151.85, with a top knock of 52 off 32 coming against Gujarat Titans.

