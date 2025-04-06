Picking a combined SRH-GT playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. Heinrich Klaasen, Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 19 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6. SRH are last in the 10-team points table, with just one win from four matches. As for GT, they are in the top three, with two wins from three games.

Ad

Hyderabad's poor run in IPL 2025 continued when they succumbed to their third consecutive defeat in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. Bowling first, SRH conceded 200 and were then bundled out for 120 in 16.4 overs. Barring the first match, their batting has failed to come to the party. Their bowlers have also not been in great rhythm.

Gujarat are on a two-match winning streak. In their previous clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, they thumped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by eight wickets. Bowling first, GT did exceptionally well to restrict RCB to 169-8. In the chase, they cruised home in 17.5 overs.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad on Sunday, we pick a combined SRH-GT playing XI with impact sub options.

Top-order: Travis Head, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c)

Travis Head, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill would form a strong top-order in the combined SRH-GT playing XI. Gill would also captain the team. Head began IPL 2025 with a typically aggressive half-century against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and followed it up with a quick-fire 47 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, he has been dismissed cheaply in his last two knocks.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gujarat opener Sudharsan has been consistency personified. In three innings, he has scored 186 runs at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 157.62. The left-hander batter scored half-centuries in GT's first two games and followed it up with 49 against RCB. Gill is yet to set the stage on fire in IPL 2025, but he has shown glimpses of brilliance.

Middle-order: Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma

Buttler smashed 73* off 39 balls against RCB, clobbering five fours and six sixes. He has been a great addition to Gujarat's batting. In three innings, the former England captain has scored 166 runs at a strike rate of 172.91.

Ad

SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen has got a start in all four of his knocks in IPL 2025. However, he has failed to convert any of them, which would disappoint him a lot. The hard-hitting batter has notched up 125 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 176.05. Klaasen will be keen for a big knock for sure.

Aniket Verma has been among the few positives for Hyderabad in the batting department this season - at least so far. The 23-year-old clobbered 36 off just 13 balls against LSG and followed it up with 74 off 41 deliveries against Delhi Capitals (DC). The talented youngster has struck 12 sixes and six fours in the 64 balls he has faced so far in IPL 2025.

Ad

Bowlers: Sai Kishore, Harshal Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami, Zeeshan Ansari

Sai Kishore and Zeeshan Ansari would be the spin bowling options in the combined SRH-GT playing XI, while Harshal Patel, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammad Shami would be the frontline pacers.

GT left-arm spinner Sai Kishore has been highly impressive. In three innings, he has claimed six wickets at an average of 14.83 and an economy rate of 7.41. SRH leggie Zeeshan Ansari has also made an impact, with four wickets in two innings. The 25-year-old claimed 3-42 against DC and 1-25 against KKR.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seasoned pacer Harshal Patel has done a decent job for SRH, claiming four wickets in four innings. He has an economy rate of 9.38, but to be fair to him, Harshal has been mostly bowling the tough overs.

Prasidh was exceptional for GT in the match against MI, registering figures of 2-18. He got the big scalps of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. The right-arm pacer was economical against RCB, registering figures of 1-26 from his four overs. Shami has made a slow start to IPL 2025, but he seems to be getting into rhythm. He registered figures of 1-29 against KKR.

Ad

Impact Sub options: Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Simarjeet Singh, Arshad Khan, Ishant Sharma

Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy could be the impact sub options among batters in the combined XI. Simarjeet Singh, Arshad Khan and Ishant Sharma could be the impact sub options among bowlers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More