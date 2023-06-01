Picking RCB and CSK's combined playing 11 after IPL 2023

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are two of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite their prowess on paper and off the field, they had contrasting campaigns in the most recent edition.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK to a record-equalling fifth title while RCB agonizingly missed out on the playoffs on the last day of the league stage. A defeat to eventual finalists Gujarat Titans (GT) at home ended RCB's hopes of making it to the playoffs for the fourth season in a row.

While both sides were separated by three spots in the final league points table, there is immense talent present among both squads. A major similarity between the two heavyweights is their reliance on opening batters. All four opening batters are present in the list of IPL 2023's top 10 run-getters.

There is an interesting squad dynamic and a blend of experience and youth in both squads as well.

On that note, here is the RCB and CSK's combined playing 11 after IPL 2023.

Top order - Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway, and Virat Kohli

As mentioned earlier, all four opening batters across both teams have performed admirably over the course of the entire season.

However, Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway emerge as an ideal pairing in terms of their contrasting batting styles as well as the left-hand-right-hand combination factor.

While fielding two overseas opening batters is not conventional in the true sense, they provide stability at the top of the order. Du Plessis has been exceptional in taking down the opposition bowling attack while Conway blends acceleration with caution and bats deep into the innings, holding one end in the process.

Virat Kohli has opened the batting throughout the IPL season, but with a strong middle to follow in this combined playing XI, he is better suited at No.3. Kohli's strike rate in the middle overs has been a concern, but the explosiveness of the batters to follow him will balance and tie the batting unit together.

Middle order - Glenn Maxwell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and MS Dhoni (c&wk)

The middle order is an area that arguably let down RCB throughout the season. Glenn Maxwell was brilliant in terms of matching the tempo from the word go, but was often let down by the other middle-order batters.

However, with CSK's middle-order options incorporated into the combined playing XI, the batting unit gets depth, versatility, and balance. Shivam Dube had a prolific season and was exceptional in his approach to taking down the spinners and boosting the scoring rate.

While MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja did not have the most prolific season in terms of the volume of runs scored, their experience and ability always come in handy.

Jadeja can offer a lot with the ball as the fifth bowler while Dhoni is a huge asset behind the stumps with the gloves as well as his leadership.

Bowlers - Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Matheesha Pathirana, and Karn Sharma

Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj were the bowling spearheads of their respective franchises and arguably are the only logical choices in the pace attack. The duo will complement each other with the new ball and pick up crucial wickets in the powerplay.

Matheesha Pathirana was arguably the best death bowler in the entire tournament. The 20-year-old had a landmark campaign playing under MS Dhoni and was a handful for the batters to face at times with his express pace and the ability to land the yorkers.

In the spin department, pairing CSK's Ravindra Jadeja with Karn Sharma is a solid option. The inclusion of the RCB leg-spinner offers variety in the bowling attack as well.

He had to step up in the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga and did a commendable job despite being handed the tough task of bowling at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Where would this combined playing XI of CSK and RCB finish in the IPL points table? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes