[Picture] Ajinkya Rahane shares heartwarming post with his wife Radhika on their 9th wedding anniversary 

Team India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane shared a heartwarming post with his wife Radhika Dhopavkar on their ninth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, September 26.

On the special occasion, Rahane shared several sweet memories on Instagram. In several snapshots, the couple could be seen smiling as they posed for the camera. Rahane captioned the post:

“Thank you for Being my strength rads. Happy 9th Anniversary to us,” along with two heart emojis.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Marathi wedding on September 26, 2014. They dated each other for a long time before the nuptial.

Rahane and Radhika are proud parents of two children. They welcomed their first kid, a daughter, on 4 October 2019. They became parents of a baby boy on October 5, 2022.

The couple shares a special bond. In an old post on Instagram, Radhika shared a post for Rahane on his completion of 10 years in international cricket in September 2021. She captioned the post:

“10 long years! They’ve flown by and how. Those 5 am local train journeys, years of toil in the domestic circuit and then the long-wait to get your first international cap; it’s all been worth the wait, Ajinkya! You’ve gone through several ups and downs, but the dauntless spirit to keep on fighting against all odds has remained the same.”

She added:

“You have made us extremely proud during every single day of this journey so far and I am so happy to stand with you now and always.”

Ajinkya Rahane only the second captain to win Test series in Australia

Ajinkya Rahane is the only second captain after Virat Kohli to win a Test series in Australia. Under his captaincy, India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (2-1). On the tour, the only loss came under Kohli’s captaincy in the first Test when India were bundled out for 36 in the Adelaide Test.

With the bat, he amassed 268 runs in four Tests, including a century in the Melbourne Test, which India won by eight wickets to level the series 1-1 before winning it.

Expand Tweet

Rahane was dropped from Team India following his lean patch with the bat after India's tour of South Africa in 2022.

The right-handed then made his comeback for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, scoring 89 and 46 in the two innings. He emerged as India’s top-scorer in the game, but India lost by 209 runs.

The Mumbai batter, though, recently failed to deliver in the two-Test series in the West Indies, returning with scores of three and eight runs, respectively. India, though, won the series 1-0.

Expand Tweet

Following his poor form in WI, Rahane stays doubtful for selection for the upcoming two-match Test series in South Africa in December-January.