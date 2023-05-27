[Picture] Jasprit Bumrah drops major fitness update after missing out on WTC final

Mumbai Indians (MI) and India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday, May 27, hinted at his speedy recovery after missing out on the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. The summit clash is scheduled to be played between India and Australia at the Oval in London, beginning June 7.

The speedster shared a picture of his sports shoes, hinting that he is ready to restart his bowling after a long gap. Bumrah captioned the post:

“Hello friend, we meet again.”

Bumrah underwent successful surgery on his lower back in New Zealand during the second week of April. The right-arm pacer was advised rehabilitation for six weeks, i.e., till the end of May, after the surgery.

While fans are waiting for Bumrah’s return to the field, he has been unable to join the Indian team since October 2022.

The 29-year-old first hurt his lower back in August, which initially ruled him out of the 2022 Asia Cup. Bumrah then played a couple of T20Is against Australia in September and reinjured his lower back. He recently missed the entire IPL season for Mumbai Indians (MI).

BCCI’s latest update on Bumrah, released on April 15, said:

“Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday.”

“Huge loss” – Ricky Ponting gives his verdict on the absence of Jasprit Bumrah for the WTC final

Two-time ODI World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting believes that Jasprit Bumrah’s absence will be a ‘huge loss’ for Team India in the World Test Championship final. He, however, backed Mohammed Shami to fill the void created by Bumrah.

Speaking recently at an event in New Delhi, the Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach said:

"Obviously they will miss [Jasprit] Bumrah, he's going to be a huge loss for them, but they still have the likes of [Mohammed] Shami, who will actually bowl well in English conditions.”

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

