Picture: MS Dhoni’s autographed bat leaves Yogi Babu ecstatic 

Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni enjoys a huge fanbase around the world. The former India captain often brings smiles to his fans with heartfelt gestures. He recently gave his autograph to Yogi Babu.

A Dhoni fan took to Twitter to express gratitude on behalf of the Tamil actor and comedian. He captioned the post:

“Thank you for the bat MS Dhoni, sir. Always cherished with your cricket memory. – Yogi Babu”

The picture shows Babu holding the bat with a special message that reads:

“Best wishes, Yogi Babu.”

Ever since his retirement in August 2020, Dhoni is often seen spending quality time with his family in his hometown of Ranchi. He was recently seen driving a tractor to plow the field at his farmhouse.

Last month, Dhoni also attended the first T20I between India and New Zealand at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.

He also announced the first feature film of his production house – Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited (DEPL) in January.

MS Dhoni to play his last T20I in Chennai

In 2021, MS Dhoni confirmed that he wants to play his last T20I in Chennai. Speaking at an event in Chennai, he said:

"I have always planned my cricket. My last home game, the ODI version, was in Ranchi. Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in 5 years' time, we don't really know.”

The 41-year-old will once again lead his franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja relinquished his captaincy mid-season in IPL 2022. The franchise has bought the likes of Ben Stokes and Kyle Jamieson ahead of IPL 2023.

With quality all-rounders like Moeen Ali, Jadeja and Stokes in the franchise, CSK will aim to lift their fifth trophy to level up with Mumbai Indians (MI) for most IPL titles.

CSK squad for IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Verma.

