    Players to watch out for in today's IPL final

    Players who can make a significant impact in the final of IPL 11.

    Apoorva S Parikh
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2018, 15:45 IST
    1.48K

    After 59 matches, 50 days and competitive tussles, two teams, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, have managed to achieve the top two spots amongst the best in the business.

    After a gap of four days, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be locking their horns at the very same venue where CSK got the better of SRH. But will CSK manage to do what they did four days ago? Or will SRH have the final laugh?

    While CSK will be starting the game as a clear favourite, hoping to continue their dream run, SRH will be looking to perform the way they did in the 2016 IPL final against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

    As 22 of the top 149 players in IPL lock horns today, here's the list of players who can single-handedly clinch the IPL final for their respective team.

    #5 Deepak Chahar

    Credits : ecpncricinfo

    The young Rajasthani fast bowler has been the CSK's go-to player in the powerplay overs. MS Dhoni prefers using Chahar's all four overs up-front where he is the most effective with his swing and control.

    Taking all 11 wickets of his in the powerplay overs, Deepak Chahar would be looking forward to going past the top 3 batters of SRH into the vulnerable middle over which is the Achilles heel of SRH batting line-up.

    He also can tonk a few cherries out of the park and provide a valuable contribution with his bat if required.

