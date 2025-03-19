Predicting DC's top 3 run-getters in IPL 2025 ft. KL Rahul 

One of the perennial underachievers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, the Delhi Capitals would look to turn their fortunes around in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league slated to commence from March 22 (Saturday).

Ad

Over the years, the Delhi Capitals have always had a strong team in their arsenal but are yet to win the IPL title. With a new captain, Axar Patel set to take over the helm, the franchise would be hoping to go all the way and win their maiden title in 2025.

Ahead of the 18th season of the IPL, the Capitals had a good time in the mega auction which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in November last year. While retaining the likes of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abishek Porel, DC managed to form the rest of the team with a good blend of youth and experience.

Ad

Trending

The Capitals will begin their campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 (Monday) and the batting unit will look to make a significant impact all through the tournament. On that note, we have predicted three DC batters who could finish as their top three run-getters:

# 3. Tristan Stubbs

Stubbs plays a shot during the 2024 IPL. Source: Getty

Since Stubbs was retained by the Capitals, there is no doubt about the fact that he will be a regular starter in the playing XI. One of the most promising young players going around, Stubbs is also expected to bat the top of the order and make a significant impact for the franchise. He is a powerful striker of the ball and can decimate any bowling attack on his day.

Ad

Stubbs has all the ingredients as a batter to succeed at the highest level which he has already shown in the international circuit and in different T20 leagues. Given his skill set and ability to dominate opposition bowling attacks, Stubbs could end up finishing as one of the leading run-getters for DC.

Faf du Plessis was released by RCB ahead of the 2025 IPL season. Source: Getty

The former South African captain might have retired from the international circuit but he has been a consistent run scorer in the T20 leagues he has played in the recent past. He was the second-highest run-scorer for RCB in 2024 but was at his phenomenal best in 2023, scoring 730 runs in the season.

Ad

He is a reliable top-order batter and can mould his game according to the team's demands and the game situation. He is expected to open the batting for DC after being appointed as the vice-captain of the franchise.

He is someone who can obliterate bowling attacks in the powerplay and hold the innings together in the middle overs. Given his quality as a batter, Faf du Plessis has a big chance of finishing as one of the leading run scorers for DC in the 2025 season.

Ad

# 3. KL Rahul

Rahul is expected to bat in the middle order for DC in IPL 2025. Source: Getty

One of the most prolific run-getters in the IPL, KL Rahul will ply his trade for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition. Rahul at the top of the order has been a phenomenal run scorer for all the franchises he has played for.

Ad

He was the leading run-getter for the Lucknow Super Giants, but Rahul's lingering issue has been his strike rate and lack of intent. He might look to change his style of play for the Capitals in the upcoming season, but irrespective of that, we can expect a truckload of runs from him.

Rahul is expected to bat in the middle order, a position which has yielded results for him in the national team. He can control the game in the middle overs given the game situation which could actually benefit both Rahul and the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️