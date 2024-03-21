Predicting KKR's top 3 run-getters in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to end their decade-long drought for an Indian Premier League (IPL) title during the upcoming edition, which begins on Friday, March 22. KKR have won the IPL twice, in 2012 and 2014. Gautam Gambhir, who captained Kolkata to victory in both seasons, has joined the franchise as a mentor for the 2024 season.

At the Indian Premier League 2024 mini-auction in Dubai in December, KKR purchased 10 players, most of them being bowlers. Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc was the standout buy as he was purchased for a record ₹24.75 crore. Among batters, Kolkata Knight Riders picked up Manish Pandey for ₹50 lakh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi for ₹20 lakh.

Having not added too much to their squad in terms of batting might at the IPL 2024 auction, KKR will depend on tried and tested players to deliver the goods in the upcoming edition of the T20 league. On that note, here's predicting KKR's top three run-getters for the IPL 2024 season.

#3 Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer has had a mixed run with Kolkata Knight Riders. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Venkatesh Iyer was instrumental in resurrecting KKR's IPL 2021 campaign as they overcame a disastrous start to finish as runners-up. Batting in uncluttered fashion, he smashed 370 runs in 10 matches at an average of 41.11 and a strike rate of 128.47, with four half-centuries to his credit.

The left-handed batter, however, struggled for rhythm in IPL 2022, managing only 182 runs in 12 matches at an average of 16.55 and a poor strike rate of 107.69. Iyer did score an unbeaten half-century, but did not have much else to show for his efforts.

The 29-year-old rediscovered his form to an extent in IPL 2023. He hammered 404 runs in 14 matches at an average of 28.86 and a strike rate of 145.85. The southpaw smashed a brilliant 104 off 51 balls in the clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Expand Tweet

In addition, Iyer also notched up two more half-centuries. He has been in decent form in domestic cricket and should be confident of putting up a good show in IPL 2024.

#2 Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana led Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Shreyas Iyer may have returned as Kolkata Knight Riders captain for IPL 2024 after missing last year's edition due to injury. However, concerns about his fitness remain. As such, there will be high expectations from senior batter Nitish Rana to come up with significant performances with the willow.

While he has not had an outstanding year in the IPL, the left-handed batter has been a key figure in the Kolkata batting line-up for a few years now. Last season, he contributed 413 runs in 14 matches at an average of 31.77 and a strike rate of 140.96, with three half-centuries.

The 30-year-old smacked a brilliant 75 off 41 balls, slamming five fours and six sixes, in a league clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Kolkata. The superb effort came in a losing cause as KKR fell short in a chase of 229. The franchise will expect more such fireworks from Rana.

#1 Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh was exceptional for Kolkata in IPL 2023. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Under normal circumstances, players who bat in the middle and lower order in T20 cricket are not expected to be among the leading run-getters in a competition. However, Rinku Singh's case is unique. He comes in and scores runs at a swashbuckling pace and possesses amazing consistency for a finisher.

The left-handed batter had a tremendous IPL 2023 season, following which he was drafted into the Indian T20I squad and delivered the results. Rinku played 14 matches for Kolkata last season, clobbering 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.53.

Expand Tweet

The 26-year-old famously slammed Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes to win a match for KKR against Gujarat Titans (GT) out of nowhere. Rinku struck three other half-centuries in the IPL 2023 season. Overall, he slammed 31 fours and 29 sixes in an eye-catching display of big hitting.

Having tasted success at the international level, Rinku will be even more confident heading into IPL 2024. He might even be promoted in the batting order when the team needs quick runs and that could help him boost his tally significantly.