Predicting MI's top 3 wicket-takers in IPL 2025 ft. Trent Boult

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will be eyeing their sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy as the 2025 season soon approaches. They are among the most successul franchises with five trophies in the history of the tournament.

Mumbai will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 23, at the M Chidambaram Stadium

Last season, MI failed to reach the playoffs and finished last on the table with just four wins from 14 games. They last won the IPL in 2020 when they beat Delhi Capitals in the final.

Ahead of the 2025 edition, the five-time champions have made some key additions to their squad. They have particularly bolstered their bowling department with variety in both the pace and spin attack.

That said, let us take a look at three players who could pick up the most wickets for MI in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Predicting MI's top 3 wicket-takers in IPL 2025

#3 Deepak Chahar

Mumbai Indians acquired the services of Indian pacer Deepak Chahar for ₹9.25 crore at the mega auction ahead of the new season. The pacer has played 81 IPL games in his career so far.

He has bagged 77 wickets at an average of 28.84 and an economy rate of 7.98. His peformance came in the 2019 season playing for CSK when he picked up 22 wickets from 17 games.

Chahar is returning from injury and will be keen to comeback after having played only eight matches in the previous season. The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai offers bounce and Chahar's ability to swing the ball could make him a lethal option in the powerplay overs.

#2 Mitchell Santner

Among MI's key buys for IPL 2025 is New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner. He was secured by the Mumbai Indians at his base price of ₹2 crore. Santner displayed great form in the 2025 Champions Trophy, picking up nine wickets from five games and leading his team to the final as well.

The left-arm spinner has played 18 games in the cash-rich league and has 15 wickets to his name. He has a vast T20 experience, having played 213 games and bagging 216 wickets at an average of 23.79 and economy rate of 7.02.

The wicket at the Wankhede Stadium does offer assistance for spinners, who will have a crucial role to play in the middle overs in particular. Santner, who is in form, could hold the key for them with the ball.

#1 Trent Boult

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult returned to the Mumbai Indians after the franchise brought him for ₹12.5 crore. He played the last three seasons for the Rajasthan Royals and was released by them ahead of the 2025 season.

Boult played for MI in 2020 and 2021, playing a vital role as he picked up 25 and 13 wickets in the two seasons respectively. Overall, he has played 104 IPL games and has bagged 121 wickets.

Moreover, the left-arm quick as massive T20 experience, having played 246 games across various leagues all around the globe. He has picked up 286 wickets and brings a wealth of experience. Given his ability to move the ball and bowl in all phases of the innings, he will undoubtedly have a huge role to play for Mumbai.

