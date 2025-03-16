Predicting RCB's top 3 wicket-takers in IPL 2025 ft. Josh Hazlewood

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have a huge fan base. Despite playing all 17 IPL seasons, they have failed to win the coveted trophy on any occasion. Despite having numerous superstars in their team, RCB have failed to make it big in the cash-rich league.

Bowling has often been RCB's achilles' heel in the IPL. The management has strengthened the bowling line up during IPL 2025 and the team now boasts of new match winners with the ball in their ranks.

On that note, here is the prediction concerning RCB's top three wicket-takers in IPL 2025.

#1 Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood could be one of RCB's top wicket-takers during IPL 2025. The Australian speedster has tasted success across all formats and has done well in the IPL in the recent past.

Hazlewood was exceptional for RCB during IPL 2022 when he bagged 20 wickets at an average of 18.85. He played only three matches for RCB during IPL 2023.

Overall, Hazlewood has played 27 IPL matches across four IPL seasons (two for the Chennai Super Kings during 2020 and 2021 and two for RCB during 2022 and 2023).

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play for RCB after 15 years. (Image Source: Getty)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has twice won the Purple Cap in the history of the IPL, winning the coveted cap in 2016 and 2017.

Kumar has been one of the most consistent performers in the history of IPL. He has picked up 181 IPL wickets across 14 seasons. He has played a solitary match in the Champions League Twenty20 for RCB way back in 2010.

He reunites with RCB after almost 15 years, after spending 11 years with the Hyderabad franchise and three years with Pune Warriors. Kumar, despite playing 176 IPL matches, has an exceptional economy rate of 7.56.

The 35-year old pacer still has it in him and can make his experience count for RCB in IPL 2025. He was bagged by RCB for a whooping sum of ₹10.75 during the IPL 2025 auction considering his experience in the shortest format.

RCB will be hopeful that Bhuvneshwar Kumar justifies his price tag and picks up loads of wickets during IPL 2025.

#3 Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal was one of three players retained by RCB ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. He was retained for ₹5 crores.

The 27-year-old left-handed pacer had a breakthrough season for RCB in 2024 when he bagged 15 wickets at an average of 30.60. He was a tad expensive and had an economy rate of 9.14 during IPL 2024, which was lower than his previous two IPL seasons.

The RCB team management has shown their trust in Dayal by retaining him for the upcoming IPL season. In IPL 2025, Dayal will have two stalwarts, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, to bowl alongside him. Their presence could increase confidence in Dayal's bowling, and he could be amongst the top three wicket-takers for RCB in IPL 2025.

