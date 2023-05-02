In a contest of contrasts, the Gujarat Titans (GT), who are placed first in the IPL standings, will be up against the Delhi Capitals (DC), who are languishing at the bottom of the table. In the head-to-head between the two teams, GT has a 2-0 advantage.

Both teams have had vastly different IPL campaigns so far. GT have won six out of their eight games and have looked by far the most complete and balanced squad in IPL 2023. DC, on the other hand, have had an exact reverse campaign to that of the GT, winning just 2 games out of 8.

The middle-order woes of DC have practically reduced them to a batting order that only consists of 2–3 proper batters in each game so far. DC will be looking to give a better account of themselves, while GT will be looking to extend their advantage at the top of the table.

The game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and promises to be a high-scoring encounter. It will be exciting to see if David Warner's men can put in an inspired performance against the table-toppers. The GT squad has some players who have played for DC in the past.

On that note, let us discuss three former DC players that are in GT's squad.

#1 Pradeep Sangwan (GT)

The U-19 player who was famously picked by DC instead of Virat Kohli way back in IPL 2008, featured for DC between 2008 and 2010. He picked up 29 wickets for DC in 28 matches. Since then, Sangwan has played for KKR, Gujarat Lions, MI, and now GT.

#2 Jayant Yadav (GT)

Jayant Yadav played for DC between 2014 and 2018. In 10 matches for DC, he picked up 4 wickets and scored just 6 runs. He later played for MI and now for GT. Interestingly, Yadav has played Test cricket for India and even has a Test ton.

#3 KS Bharat (GT)

He was picked by the DC in IPL 2015 but did not get a single game. Later on, he impressed for RCB in IPL 2021 but was later released before the mega auction of IPL 2022. He was again picked by DC for IPL 2022 but failed to even get a single game. He was picked for 1.2 crore by GT before IPL 2023.

Can you think of any other such players? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : Should KS Bharat get a chance for GT? Yes No 0 votes