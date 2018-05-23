Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: A 'Faf'ulous innings helps Chennai win a thriller against SRH 

    Chennai Super Kings become the first team to enter IPL 2018 finale

    Vishwanath
    ANALYST
    23 May 2018, 00:08 IST
    294

    Faf was awa
    Faf was awarded the match of the match (Source: BCCI)

    The table-toppers were playing the 1st Qualifier in Mumbai, and the two-time Champions Chennai Super Kings got the perfect start, after putting in SRH to bat first.

    Sunrisers lost their first wicket of the very first ball and wickets fell on a regular basis and the run-rate was low. SRH's middle order yet again failed, but thanks to Carlos Brathwaite's 29-ball 43 they could reach set a target of 140 against the mighty CSK.

    Defending a low total SRH seem to have found their mojo back, as they picked up six wickets within the first thirteen overs, at an economy rate less than 5. The orange army was on course to their second finals but one man in yellow jersey had something else on his mind.

    Faf du Plessis played a phenomenal innings scoring 67 off 42 balls in a closely fought encounter. In the last two overs, Shardul Thakur played a crucial 5-ball 15 cameo and made things easy for the man of the match who finished off the match with a six of the first of the twentieth over. 

    Here are some of Twitter reactions from the thrilling match:



    https://twitter.com/ImAbhay3/status/998934411113459712


    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Faf du Plessis
