When Stephen Fleming reminded Rahul Tripathi of the start of his IPL career after sensational knock vs CSK in IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi harked back to his early IPL days and revealed how it all started. The right-handed batter also stated that Stephen Fleming was an integral figure in the journey.

Tripathi's IPL career started in 2017 with the Rising Pune Supergiants, captained by Steve Smith. As an IPL debutant, he performed credibly, scoring 391 runs in 14 games at 27.93, striking at 146.44. The Supergiants fell short by one run in the final against the Mumbai Indians.

Speaking in a clip uploaded by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Twitter handle, the 31-year old said getting an opportunity in the IPL felt special.

The Ranchi-born cricketer revealed attending his first IPL trials at the Gahunje Stadium in Pune, where Fleming was present.

"I think getting picked in the IPL was very special and I got picked in the Rising Pune Supergiants team. Hence, that year was also special and getting picked has a story. The first year I went for trials because it was in Pune so we got an opportunity - Maharashtra boys so that was my first ever IPL trial. I went to Gahunje Stadium. I still remember that Stephen Fleming was there and I batted."

The attacking opener further stated that Fleming advised him to improve his shot-making despite him hitting the first ball for a six. He said:

"When I went into bat, the first ball I faced, I hit a six. Then I got batting and did some in the nets also. Just like that after we finished a session, I spoke with Fleming sir and he told me that you can look to have more better shapes and execution of shots can be better."

Tripathi, who has represented four IPL franchises so far, has had a middling career. He has managed 1485 runs in 66 games at an average of 26.52 with seven fifties, maintaining a decent strike rate of 138.14.

"My family was very happy when I got picked" - Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The 31-year old remembered that Fleming was impressed by all the corrections and was thus selected him ahead of the 2017 edition.

"Then I remember the next year again we had the trials and we had those at D.Y. Patil Stadium. So, there we had the trials and I remember I did well in the game in trials. Stephen Fleming sir again told me you worked on those things and my name was added at the last and I was picked last in the accelerated auctions so I was very happy. My family was very happy when I got picked."

Tripathi, who now plays for Hyderabad, concluded by revealing how Fleming made him remember that his journey started at the D.Y. Patil Stadium.

"It was a very special journey. I remember when we played the game against the Chennai Super Kings, Fleming sir came to me and he told also that day this was the ground where it all started and you got this opportunity in the IPL and I said yes. So that's how it started."

In four matches in IPL 2022, the right-handed batter has made 100 runs, averaging 50 and striking at 169.49.

After losing two games, the 2016 champions bounced back by winning as many games consecutively.

