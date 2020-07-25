Rajasthan Royals to release documentary on 1st August

Jaipur-based IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals will be releasing a documentary on August 1st, named 'Inside Story'. The documentary will be released in three parts and will comprise of many interviews and some 'never-seen-before' footage, according to a press release on July 25th. The documentary will be available on all Jio platforms.

The documentary has covered the 2019 IPL edition in which the Rajasthan Royals ended up seventh in the league table with 11 points from 14 games. The season was full of ups and downs for the Rajasthan Royals and was a disappointing term, considering the fact that they finished second from bottom.

Rajasthan Royals endured a sub-standard campaign in 2019

Rajasthan Royals managed to win only one of the first six games in the previous season and were in more trouble once key players like Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes went away for national duty.

Even Ajinkya Rahane failed to deliver as a skipper and a batsman, meaning that the Indian was dropped and Steve Smith was appointed as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals.

But, considering the fact that the documentary consists of interviews of star players like Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and young sensations such as Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag, it promises to be an intriguing watch for the viewers.

“We are delighted to launch this documentary to entertain both Royals fans and sports lovers around the world during this challenging time. We hope this will increase the excitement and anticipation of the 800 million IPL fans,” Rajasthan Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum said about the release of the documentary.

Rajasthan Royals have made some exciting additions to the squad for IPL 2020. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and David Miller have joined the franchise and they hoping to make it to the play-offs.

The 2020 edition of the IPL is set to take place in the UAE from 19th September to 8th November.