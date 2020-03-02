Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Ishan Porel can dismiss even Virat Kohli in this form, reckons coach Arun Lal

Ishan Porel has been in terrific form this domestic season and is tipped for greater things in the near future.

21-year-old Ishan Porel has set the Ranji Trophy stage on fire and has grabbed all the limelight this season. During Bengal's semi-final clash against Karnataka, he dismissed KL Rahul with a brilliant in-swinger and Bengal coach Arun Lal stated that Porel can trouble even the best players in the world based on his current form.

"He's in great form at the moment. He's bowling deliveries that can get big batsmen out, like a KL Rahul, or a Virat Kohli. He's bowling that kind of bowling," Lal told reporters after day three of their Ranji semi-finals.

"KL Rahul is at the peak of his ability at the moment. You watch him scoring runs, he's magnificent, terrific. It's a great achievement to get him out cheaply," he further added.

Porel was a part of the famous trio that included Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi that won India the U19 World Cup in 2018 but could not get any suitor in the IPL. However, this time, he has got a chance to represent the Kings XI Punjab and play alongside fellow Bengal player and experienced Indian pacer Mohammad Shami. He is excited and is looking forward to the opportunity that he has received only because of impressing in the Ranji Trophy.

IPL has been a platform that has unearthed talents like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, etc. and thus Lal is confident about Porel performing in the world's most popular T20 league.

Having proved that he can be a star in the longest format of the game, Lal believes that IPL exposure could help Porel become an all-format bowler and would test his skills against some of the world's best batsmen

"Playing IPL gives you huge experience, mental makeup and confidence. If you get international batsmen out and win matches, it's huge and adds another dimension to you. The world today demands that you play all formats," Lal asserted.

"If I'm a cricketer today, I would like to play all three formats. I would like to be good enough in all three formats. He needs to do that as well," he added