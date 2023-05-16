Ranking all the centuries scored by MI batters in the IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) are by far, the most successful side not just in the IPL but in franchise cricket. They have won the IPL a record five times and the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20 twice.

Over the years, the Mumbai Indians have had the services of some sensational players who have played a pivotal part in the franchise's success.

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Quinton de Kock have all contributed immensely at different points of time. Some of their batters have even scored centuries in the cash-rich tournament which was first held in 2008.

We rank the centuries scored by MI batters in the IPL so far:

#5 Rohit Sharma's 109* (IPL 2012)

Rohit Sharma scored a fantastic century against KKR in 2012

Rohit Sharma's 109 off 60 balls during an IPL 2019 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders was a fantastic knock at the Eden Gardens. Rohit's innings included 12 fours and five sixes and helped his team post a formidable total of 182 in their 20 overs. He shared a magnificent second-wicket stand worth 167 runs with Herschelle Gibbs.

KKR could only manage a total of 155 when it was their turn with the bat, handing MI a 27-run victory. Rohit's innings was praised by many cricket experts and fans, who lauded him for his class and elegance in the way he approached his innings.

#4 Lendl Simmons' 100* (IPL 2014)

Lendl Simmons was a crucial part of MI for a few years

In a game between the Mumbai Indians and the Kings XI Punjab back in 2014, Lendl Simmons played a sensational knock of 100 not out off just 61 deliveries. His innings included 14 boundaries and two sixes which demonstrated his power-hitting skills.

On his way to this century, Simmons displayed an aggressive batting style and showcased his ability to score boundaries.

Simmons' century was crucial in helping the Mumbai Indians chase down Punjab's total of 157 with an over to spare. He shared massive partnerships with Michael Hussey, Ambati Rayudu and Rohit Sharma but was the team's primary run-scorer. The Trinidadian was named the Player of the Match for his phenomenal innings.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar's 100* (IPL 2011)

Apart from his 100 tons in international cricket, 'The Master' has also scored a century in the IPL

In a game between the Mumbai Indians and the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerela back in 2011, Sachin Tendulkar opened the batting for MI and scored a masterful century that showcased his class and skill.

During his unbeaten knock of 100 runs, Tendulkar exhibited his trademark technique and shot selection. He played with great control and timing, finding gaps in the field and rotating the strike effectively.

Tendulkar's innings comprised 12 boundaries and three sixes and he shared crucial partnerships with Davy Jacobs and Ambati Rayudu. Tendulkar's century played a pivotal role in helping the Mumbai Indians set a challenging target of 183 for KTK.

Unfortunately for him and MI, KTK achieved the target easily thanks to special knocks from Brendon McCullum and Mahela Jayawardene.

#2 Sanath Jayasuriya's 114* (IPL 2008)

Sanath Jayasuriya hammered a magnificent ton against CSK in the inaugural IPL

In a game between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, Sanath Jayasuriya smashed a memorable hundred. In the match which took place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Jayasuriya opened the innings and played a remarkable innings of 114 runs off just 48 deliveries.

During his innings, Jayasuriya showcased his aggressive batting style, hitting nine fours and 11 sixes. His innings came against a formidable attack that comprised the likes of Albie Morkel, Manpreet Gony, Laxmipathy Balaji and Muttiah Muralidharan.

Jayasuriya's explosive knock helped the Mumbai Indians chase down a target of 157 with 6.1 overs to spare and nine wickets in the bag. His century against CSK in the IPL remains one of the most memorable innings in the tournament's history.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav's 103* (IPL 2023)

Suryakumar Yadav is arguably the best T20 batter in the world right now. He had an impressive outing just a few days ago against the Gujarat Titans. Surya came in to bat at No. 3 and smashed an unbeaten 103 off just 49 deliveries to power MI to 218-5 in their designated 20 overs.

Surya's innings comprised 11 boundaries and six maximums and some of the shots that he played were simply unbelievable. It is worth noting that when he got to his 50, there were only 23 deliveries left in the innings. This was his first century in the IPL and earned him appreciation from various quarters.

