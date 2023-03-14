Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are among the greatest teams not only in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but across all franchise-based tournaments in the world.

The Yellow Army have won four IPL titles so far and have amassed an ardent, magnetic, and vociferous fanbase across the years.

Playing the majority of matches at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, CSK have garnered a reputation for grooming bowlers, especially spinners, over the years. Their bowlers have undoubtedly played an instrumental role in each of their four title triumphs.

The franchise has been host to some of the greatest white-ball spinners that the game has ever seen. The likes of Muttiah Muralidaran, Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin have donned the iconic yellow shirt at one point or the other.

While CSK have banked on their spinners heavily, particularly in home conditions, their other bowlers have also managed to make an impression.

Right from Makhaya Ntini and Manpreet Gony in the formative years to the likes of Deepak Chahar and co. in the current era.

On that note, let us take a look at CSK's greatest set of bowlers, purely in terms of their contribution to the franchise.

#5 Mohit Sharma

The right-arm pacer had a fruitful stint with CSK from 2013 to 2015, which also acted as a pathway for a national call-up. It eventually led to him being part of the Indian bowling attack for the 2015 World Cup as an injury replacement.

Mohit Sharma was roped in by the franchise at the auction, before being released due to CSK's ban from the competition. He was bought back by CSK in 2019, but his second stint with the side was not noteworthy despite a credible price tag.

He took 69 wickets across 53 matches and was also the Purple Cap winner in the 2014 season with 23 wickets.

He was widely renowned for his skiddy bouncers as well as his highly deceiving back-of-hand deliveries.

#4 Albie Morkel

The South African all-rounder was a very popular member among his teammates as well as the fans.

Albie Morkel has chipped in with countless valuable runs down the order during his time with the franchise, but his contributions with the ball are hardly the ones that can be overlooked.

Over his six-year stint with CSK from 2008 to 2013, Morkel was an influential part of the bowling unit under MS Dhoni and ended with 91 wickets from 92 matches.

He was briefly reunited with the former Indian skipper when he was acquired by the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

The spin-bowling all-rounder is among the longest-serving players for CSK, having clocked over 150 appearances in over a decade now.

While Ravindra Jadeja's batting has waxed and waned over the years, he was primarily a bowling all-rounder when he was roped in by the franchise.

His accuracy, control, and ability to trap batters for room were just some of the qualities that the franchise benefitted from.

Across 156 matches, he has claimed 114 wickets, which also includes a rare five-wicket haul.

He is still going strong and is set to represent the franchise in the upcoming 2023 IPL following a forgettable 2022 campaign.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

The off-spinner came into the limelight on the back of his stint with CSK in the IPL, where he was an active member from 2008 to 2013.

He was highly influential in both CSK's title-winning campaigns in 2010 and 2011, taking 20 and 13 wickets, respectively, during the season.

Ashwin was drafted to the Rising Pune Supergiants after the 2015 season and later on moved on to the Delhi franchise and is currently with the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

In his time with the four-time winners, he took 120 wickets in 121 matches at an economy rate of 6.66.

He honed and deployed countless variations during his time with CSK and went on to become one of the best bowlers to ever don the national colors.

#1 Dwayne Bravo

The West Indies all-rounder is not only the franchise's leading wicket-taker, but no one surpasses him in terms of scalps in the entire league.

He overtook Lasith Malinga's tally in the 2022 season and ended his IPL career with 154 wickets for CSK in 120 matches.

Both of his Purple Cap campaigns came while he was representing the MS Dhoni-led side.

In fact, his 2013 campaign, where he took 32 wickets, is a record that stands to this day for the most wickets taken in a single season, tied with Harshal Patel.

He cultivated a reputation as a potent death-over specialist, which is where the majority of his wickets came from.

Known for his penchant for bowling yorkers, wide yorkers, and slower deliveries, the West Indies all-rounder is undoubtedly the greatest bowler CSK have ever had.

