Ranking all KKR jerseys in last 5 years

In terms of cricket kits in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have dished out quite a few gems since the inception of the tournament in 2008.

The black and gold jersey donned by the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise swept all attention and still remains the best jersey in the cash-rich league. The gold helmet and pads complemented the ensemble really well.

While the Knight Riders have not produced anything close to what they made in the first few seasons, they still have one of the best cricket kits in the competition.

On that note, let's rank all KKR jerseys in the last five years.

#5 IPL 2021

This has to be one of the worst jerseys for KKR in the history of the IPL. The purple and gold didn't blend well, and the logos looked out of place. The designers certainly didn't do a great job that season.

#4 IPL 2023

The new jersey is quite similar to last season, sticking to their traditional purple and gold threads. The dotted design has a more significant presence than the previous season.

However, the size of the logo at the heart of the shirt looks a bit odd to the eye.

#3 IPL 2022

Kolkata retained the original "purple and gold" flavor of their jersey in IPL 2022. The kit had a more prominent gold design at the bottom portion, which blends nicely with the top. The dotted design also gave the jersey a bit of a modern look, which attracted a lot of eyeballs.

#2 IPL 2020

KKR have had some of the best kits in the history of the IPL, with the franchise having the best color contrast for a sporting apparel.

The IPL 2020 design looked sleek, with purple and gold colors complementing each other very nicely. The sponsor logo in the middle of the jersey was a major turn-off and wasn't attractive at all. Had it not been there, it would've certainly ranked among their best jerseys.

#1 IPL 2019

The KKR jersey in the 2019 edition was among their best in the last few years. The purple color at the heart of the jersey and the gold on the top, bottom and sleeves of the shirt, was a treat to the eye.

Having said that, the Knight Riders have produced better jerseys than this in the previous editions of the IPL. The black and gold kit in the inaugural season of the cash-rich league in 2008 still remains the best among all seen so far.

