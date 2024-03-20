Ranking PBKS' three best overseas combinations for IPL 2024

Punjab Kings have been one of the most underperforming teams in the history of the Indian Premier League. One of the few teams yet to win a championship, Punjab Kings will be hoping to turn their fortunes around when they start their IPL 2024 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on March 23.

Since season one, Punjab Kings have always boasted of exceptional teams with several star players in their ranks. However, they haven't quite managed to gel as a unit, which has resulted in their performances deteriorating each year.

A perennial underachiever in the cash-rich league, PBKS, under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, will look to start a new chapter in the upcoming season. Ahead of the 2024 season, they acquired a few foreign players along with some local talents.

While there are a few certainties in the squad, it will be a tough choice for the Punjab skipper to decide on their foreign combination. Kagiso Rabada is perhaps the only certain starter among the overseas picks, while the rest could differ depending on the game situation.

Having said that, let us have a look at three best possible overseas combinations for PBKS:

# 1. Jonny Bairstow- Liam Livingstone- Sam Curran- Kagiso Rabada

Expand Tweet

This could be the best possible overseas combination for the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Jonny Bairstow at the top of the order can be an absolute beast. One of the most fearless batters going around, Bairstow could make a massive difference at the top of the order.

Liam Livingstone has been a pillar for Punjab in the last few years, and has shown his power-hitting abilities already. He is also a useful spinning option who can bowl off-spin against left-handers and leg-break against right-handers.

Coming to Sam Curran, the English all-rounder was bought for a massive Rs 18.5 crores ahead of the 2023 season and was retained for 2024. He brings an ideal balance to the squad but tends to leak runs in the death overs which might not make him a certainty in the eleven.

Kagiso Rabada has developed into a world class bowler across formats and is expected to spearhead the PBKS bowling attack. He can swing the ball both ways with the new ball and has the ability to nail yorkers quite consistently.

# 2. Jonny Bairstow- Liam Livingstone- Sikandar Raza- Kagiso Rabada

Bairstow remains at the top of the order given his power-hitting abilities both in the powerplay and the middle overs. Livingstone's presence in the XI brings stability and also the power factor in the middle order besides his bowling abilities.

The only change to the opening combination is the inclusion of Sikandar Raza. He has made a big name for himself as a T20 freelancer and his all-round skills have prospered in the last few years.

Raza will hope to showcase his talent whenever he gets the opportunity. Kagiso Rabada remains a certainty in the playing XI given his admirable skill sets and abilities as a bowler.

# 3. Rilee Rossouw- Sikandar Raza- Sam Curran- Kagiso Rabada

Expand Tweet

The third possible combination for Punjab could see the inclusion of Rilee Rossouw in the playing XI. The swashbuckling southpaw was bought by PBKS for Rs 8 crore in the 2024 IPL auctions. He didn't have a great season in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scoring only 148 runs in 10 innings.

However, given his reputation as a striker, Rossouw could well get a game if the first two overseas combinations fail to impress. Raza is a top-class all-rounder who has been a revelation in the white ball format for Zimbabwe and all the franchises he has played for.

Sam Curran is one of the costliest foreign players in the tournament and that might prompt the PBKS management to stick with him. While he hasn't realised his potential for Punjab so far, the team would be hoping that 2024 could be his breakthrough season.