Ranking the performances of each IPL 2024 wicketkeeper ft. MS Dhoni

IPL 2024 ended last Sunday (May 26) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. In one of the most lopsided finals, Kolkata Knight Riders crushed the Sunrisers Hyderabad to become three-time champions of the world's toughest T20 tournament.

The IPL has always been a challenging tournament for all players, especially the wicketkeepers because they have to play 14 to 17 matches across different cities, and sometimes in scorching heat as well.

It is quite difficult for the wicketkeepers to perform consistently in such conditions. Some of the glovesmen failed, while a few excelled. Here's a performance-based ranking of each wicketkeeper, who kept the wickets in at least five matches of IPL 2024.

#10 Wriddhiman Saha, Gujarat Titans

Wriddhiman Saha was a game-changer for Gujarat Titans in 2022 and 2023. However, IPL 2024 proved to be one of the worst seasons of the veteran wicketkeeper's career.

Saha managed only 136 runs in nine innings. His average was 15.11, while his strike rate was less than 120 even though he batted in the powerplay.

#9 Jitesh Sharma, Punjab Kings

Before IPL 2024, Jitesh Sharma was in the reckoning for India's T20 World Cup squad. However, a disappointing run with the bat in the IPL ended Jitesh's hopes of making it to the mega event.

The wicketkeeper scored 187 runs in 12 innings at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 131.69. Punjab Kings fans had higher expectations from him.

#8 Ishan Kishan, Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan could not justify his massive price of Rs. 15.25 crore in IPL 2024. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 320 runs in 14 innings for Mumbai Indians (MI), with his average being less than 25.

Kishan managed just a solitary half-ton this season. MI will think twice before retaining him for the next season.

#7 KL Rahul, Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul scored 520 runs in 14 innings for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), but his strike rate was less than 140. Rahul opened the batting for LSG. Most of the teams showed aggressive intent in the powerplay, but Rahul could not do so.

Rahul recorded four half-centuries, with his highest score being 82. However, he could not lead his team to the playoffs.

#6 MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper MS Dhoni defied all odds and played every match that his team played in IPL 2024. At the age of 42, Dhoni showed why he is the best finisher in the world.

Dhoni scored 161 runs in 11 innings at an average of more than 50. He hit the biggest six of IPL 2024 as well. Many fans felt he should have batted higher for CSK.

#5 Heinrich Klaasen, Sunrisers Hyderabad

South African wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen played a major role in Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s journey to the IPL 2024 final. The right-handed batter amassed 479 runs at a strike rate of more than 170.

Notably, Klaasen hit 38 sixes and 19 fours for the Orange Army. SRH will likely retain him before the mega auction.

#4 Dinesh Karthik, Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Dinesh Karthik ended his IPL career with a memorable season. Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Karthik scored 326 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 187.35.

In his farewell season, Karthik recorded two half-centuries, with his season best score of 83 coming against SRH. That 35-ball 83 ultimately played a big role in RCB's qualification.

#3 Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant made his comeback to professional cricket in IPL 2024. However, it did not look like he had been away from cricket for almost a year and a half.

Pant led the Delhi Capitals from the front by amassing 446 runs in 13 innings. His highest score was 88, while his strike rate was in the range of 155.

#2 Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson scored 531 runs in 15 innings and was the top run-getter among all wicketkeepers in IPL 2024. The Rajasthan Royals captain registered five half-centuries while hitting 48 fours and 24 sixes.

His average was close to 50, but fans were disappointed with the way he performed in the playoff games.

#1 Phil Salt, Kolkata Knight Riders

It may seem a little surprising but the wicketkeeper who performed the best this season was unsold at the auction. Kolkata Knight Riders roped in Phil Salt as a replacement for Jason Roy.

The decision proved to be a masterstroke because Salt scored 435 runs in just 12 innings. His strike rate was 182, and he formed a destructive opening pair with Sunil Narine, which gave sleepless nights to opposition bowlers.

