Ranking SRH's 5 greatest bowlers of all time

Ever since they made their debut in the IPL in 2013, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been a very consistent outfit. Having won the league in 2016, they made the playoffs regularly for four consecutive seasons thereafter.

One of the biggest factors behind their success and consistency has been a well-rounded bowling unit. While they're not a team that consistently posts massive scores with the bat, they always had an assortment of relentless bowlers to turn to and defend totals that were even below par.

This has been SRH's USP over time and continues to remain so ahead of IPL 2023. Given that they've been served by some of the finest Indian and overseas bowlers over the years, we try ranking their five greatest exponents of that craft here.

#5 Jason Holder

Jason Holder's journey with SRH was a rather fascinating one. Having played a lone match for them in 2014, he was released by the franchise before being signed up as a replacement player in the middle of the 2020 season.

He responded in style by establishing himself as a mainstay in their starting XI, scoring crucial runs while also snaring 14 wickets in seven matches that season to power their late dash to the playoffs. He was unsurprisingly retained for the following season and claimed 16 wickets in eight matches at a strike rate of under 12.

Overall, the former West Indian captain picked up 31 wickets in 16 matches for the SunRisers, at an average of 16.61 and an economy rate of 8.20.

He represented the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last season and will turn out for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2023.

#4 Siddarth Kaul

Siddarth Kaul has been an underrated fast bowler for SRH in the IPL. It was on the back of his exploits for the franchise in 2018 that he managed to earn a call-up to the Indian setup soon after.

After bagging 16 wickets in 10 matches in 2017, he backed it up with 21 wickets the following year, showcasing outstanding control over his yorker and the knuckleball in the death overs.

The next few seasons weren't his greatest, although he eventually finished with 52 wickets from 43 outings in the IPL for SRH.

Kaul now plies his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but comfortably takes the fourth spot on this list.

#3 T Natarajan

Left-arm seamer T Natarajan always carried a burgeoning reputation for firing pinpoint yorkers at will. He showcased the same and more in IPL 2020 as he took over the mantle of SRH's primary death-overs bowler in the absence of an injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

It was a fairytale journey thereafter as the left-arm quick from Tamil Nadu went on to make his international debut across formats when India toured Australia shortly after. Injury and COVID-19 restricted his presence to just two games next season, although he roared back with 18 wickets in 11 matches in 2022.

Overall, Natarajan has scalped 36 wickets from 29 matches for SRH at an average of 27.19 and an economy rate of 8.60, which is more than acceptable for someone who largely bowls at the death.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

One of the IPL's standout performers over the years, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has become synonymous with SRH.

Having won the Purple Cap in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017, he has been a vital cog in their side as their bowling leader and continues to remain so.

His performances have taken a dip in the last few years, with fitness also playing a role at that end. Yet, the fact that he hasn't gone at an economy rate of 7.98 in any of his years during his time with SunRisers is a testament to his quality and consistency.

It's even more incredible when you consider that he operates both in the powerplay and death overs on a regular basis.

With 130 wickets in 115 games, Bhuvneshwar comes agonizingly second on this list. It is only down to the man who takes the top spot, boasting irresistible numbers.

#1 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan (R) - a bona fide superstar of T20 cricket!

Surprised much? Of course, it's Rashid Khan who comes out on top of this list. Having not missed a single game for SRH since making his IPL bow in 2017, his numbers paint a complete picture.

In 76 outings for the Orange Army, the Afghan spin sensation bagged 93 wickets at an average of 20.56 and an economy rate of 6.33.

In short, these are elite numbers that highlight why he is one of the greatest to have played this format.

It's a pity from a SunRisers perspective that he's no longer with them and is vice-captain of the Gujarat Titans (GT) instead. But it's going to take a once-in-a-generation bowler to match these numbers for the side in time to come.

Who, according to you, is the greatest bowler to have played for SRH? Let us know in the comments section below!

