Ranking the top 3 RCB-CSK matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium ft. IPL 2025

The RCB-CSK rivalry keeps getting better with every passing clash in the IPL. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, the most popular faces of the two sides, have been associated with their respective franchise since the inaugural edition, and their close bond makes the rivalry even more special.

The most recent RCB-CSK clash in IPL 2025 was a thriller, with Royal Challengers Bangalore clinching a close win. The two teams have given some memorable performances in the tournament, with their rivalry dividing fans and experts.

With RCB making it two-in-two against CSK this season, winning both league stage games against the five-time champions for the first time in an IPL edition, we rank the top three RCB-CSK matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

#3 RCB-CSK, Match 68 of IPL 2024

RCB hosted CSK in the 68th match of the tournament's 2024 edition. It was a do-or-die game for both sides to qualify for the play-offs, with the winner making it to the top four and the loser knocked out.

Batting first, RCB put up a daunting total of 218/5, thanks to some destructive knocks by the top order of Virat Kohli, then-skipper Faf du Plessis and current captain Rajat Patidar. Cameron Green’s unbeaten 17-ball 38 eventually helped the hosts cross the 200-run mark.

CSK’s start to their chase was awful, as Glenn Maxwell dismissed skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad on the very first delivery. Although wickets kept falling at regular intervals, Rachin Ravindra’s 61-run knock, along with Ajinkya Rahane (33) and Ravindra Jadeja (42,) helped CSK stay on track.

MS Dhoni's power-hitting provided some hope for CSK fans, but Yash Dayal held his nerves in the final over. The then-defending champions were restricted to 191-7 to finish fifth in the points table, while RCB qualified for the play-offs.

#2 RCB-CSK, Match 52 of IPL 2025

The most recent RCB-CSK match in IPL 2025 was a thriller, as the Rajat Patidar-led side clinched a two-run win to climb atop the points table.

Put to bat first, the home team set a target of 214 for CSK. Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell provided RCB a great start before CSK halted their momentum. Romario Shepherd’s record 14-ball half-century then led RCB past the 200-run mark.

In response, CSK opener Ayush Mhatre played a brilliant innings of 94 off 48 as the Men in Yellow found momentum. He shared a 100+ run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, but his wicket as well as some poor decision-making by CSK batters and the umpires made things interesting.

It all came down to the final over, with CSK needing 14 to win. Yash Dayal took charge for RCB again. Shivam Dube’s six off a no-ball brought the equation down to six off three, but the MS Dhoni-led side couldn’t get over the line, losing by the barest of margins.

#1 RCB-CSK, Match 24 of IPL 2018

The 2018 edition of IPL remains special for CSK, as they won their third IPL title on their comeback as a franchise after a two-year ban.

Playing RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the 24th match of the tournament, CSK won the toss and elected to field first. While Virat Kohli’s innings was short spanned, Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers scored crucial half-centuries before Mandeep Singh 32 (17) took RCB to 205-8.

Chasing the massive total, Ambati Rayudu provided CSK a dream start and eased the pressure as RCB picked wickets regularly. Rayudi's opening partner, Shane Watson, top-order batter Suresh Raina, and middle-order batters Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Billings were all dismissed cheaply.

However, a whirlwind knock by skipper MS Dhoni resurrected CSK’s innings and got them back into the game. The former India captain remained unbeaten on a brilliant 34-ball 70 and scored a six off the third-last delivery of the game, when CSK needed five to win.

Doing what he’s known to do best, Dhoni finished off the game in style as CSK beat RCB by five wickets with two balls to spare.

