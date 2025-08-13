Ranking the world's top 10 best T20 batters currently ahead of Asia Cup 2025 ft. Suryakumar Yadav, Jos Buttler

The eyes of the cricketing universe are back on the thrilling T20 format with the 2025 Asia Cup fast arriving. A memorable Test series between India and England, following another exhilarating IPL season, brought a momentary pause to the T20 hype.

However, with the 2026 T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup next month ranking high on fans' horizons, it is time to focus on the best batters in the format worldwide. T20Is and the IPL aside, several high-quality franchise leagues dominate the calendar throughout the 12 months.

Not to forget the soon-approaching IPL mini auction, where franchise owners will look to pick star T20 batters from around the globe to strengthen their respective sides.

On that note, here are the top 10 batters currently in world cricket, considering all T20s over the past year.

#10 Tim Seifert

New Zealand wicketkeeper batter Tim Seifert is potentially a surprise entrant into the top 10 for some. The 30-year-old is the seventh-highest run-scorer over the past 12 months in T20s with 1,359 runs at an average of almost 30 and a strike rate of 142.75.

Furthermore, Seifert has been particularly impressive in T20Is, scoring the fifth most runs since the same time last year at an average of 55.62 and a strike rate of almost 170. The gloveman has weaved his magic in several leagues worldwide, with the ability to bat across the batting order.

#9 Suryakumar Yadav

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav is ever-present when it comes to any elite short-format list. Yet, by his incredible standards, he has been in a slump in T20Is, resulting in his ranking being as low as No. 9..

The 34-year-old has only averaged 15.09 in his last 12 T20Is with a lone half-century. However, he righted the wrong in the 2025 IPL season, finishing with 717 runs at an average of over 65 and a strike rate of almost 168 in 16 matches.

The right-hander also became the first batter to score at least 25 in all 16 innings in an IPL season. It is safe to say regular services have resumed for one of the modern T20 greats.

#8 Shai Hope

West Indian captain Shai Hope has often battled with tempo in the shortest format of the game over the years. However, he finally put the question marks over him in T20s to bed in the last 12 months.

The 31-year-old is the second leading run-scorer in overall T20Is in the past year with 1,796 runs at an average of 34.53 and a strike rate of 128.65. Hope is also the highest scorer in T20Is in this period with 594 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 142.78.

The stylish right-hander has seemingly conquered his T20 demons over the past few months, making him one of the best white-ball batters in world cricket.

#7 Abhishek Sharma

India's excitement machine, Abhishek Sharma, has dominated bowlers from around the world since the 2024 IPL season. The young left-hander has taken to T20Is like a fish to water, scoring 411 runs at an average of 34.25 and a strike rate of over 200 in 12 matches.

Abhishek has amassed over 1,200 runs in 37 T20s overall at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 201.13, including three centuries, in the same period. Numbers aside, the 24-year-old opener has instilled fear in opposition bowlers with his ability to strike from the word go.

#6 Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran might have retired from international cricket, but there is no escape for bowlers from his carnage in T20 leagues around the globe. The destructive left-hander leads all scores in overall T20s since last August with 1,888 runs at an average of 39.33 and a strike rate of almost 163 in 61 matches.

The 29-year-old enjoyed an excellent IPL 2025 season with over 500 runs at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 196.25. The only knock on Pooran is his sub-par T20I average of 22.11 in 11 games over the past 12 months, relegating him to the bottom half of the top 10.

#5 Tristan Stubbs

South Africa's Tristan Stubbs has fast become one of the best short-format batters in world cricket. Despite predominantly batting in the middle-order, the 24-year-old has scored over 900 runs in the last year at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of over 137 in overall T20s.

His T20I numbers are similarly impressive, with an average of over 37 and a strike rate of 145.85 in 11 matches during this period. Stubbs was outstanding for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025, averaging 50 at a strike rate of 150.75 in 14 outings.

#4 Dewald Brevis

Another South African youngster hogging the limelight over the past few months has been 22-year-old Dewald Brevis. Just his most recent knock of 125* off 56 deliveries against Australia in the second T20I should be evidence enough of his incredible talent.

Yet, the right-hander has been impressive for a while now, averaging 52 at a strike rate of 195.48 in seven T20Is. Brevis also impressed in the last IPL and SA seasons, amassing almost 1,000 runs in overall T20 at an average of 39.24 and a strike rate of 181.66 in 36 games.

#3 Tilak Varma

India's Tilak Varma has arguably been the best T20I batter over the past year with numbers beyond belief. The left-hander has scored 413 runs at an average of over 82 and a strike rate of 170.66 in nine T20Is, including two centuries.

Despite a mediocre 2025 IPL season, where he often batted out of position, hindering his overall T20 numbers, 1,200 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 153.84 in 36 matches still make for extraordinary reading.

#2 JosButtler

Will England's Jos Buttler ever fade in T20s? The champion right-hander enjoyed another excellent 12 months in the shortest format overall and in T20Is.

The 34-year-old scored 1,281 runs at an average of over 41 and a strike rate of 152.50 in 37 T20s. Buttler's T20I numbers were just as impressive, with 436 runs at an average of over 36 and a strike rate of 152.98 in 13 matches.

Despite sacrificing his customary opening position for team balance, Buttler was at his devastating best for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025, scoring 538 runs at an average of almost 60 and a strike rate of 163.03 in 14 games.

#1 Tim David

Australia and seemingly every other team's savior, Tim David, tops the ranking for the best T20 batters in world cricket. Despite batting predominantly at No.5 or lower, the 29-year-old has been a model of consistency, averaging 42.87 and a strike rate of 190.55 in 13 T20Is.

David has been equally brutal elsewhere, averaging over 35 at a strike rate of 170.66 in 47 T20s. David played a massive role in RCB winning their maiden IPL title this year, averaging over 62 at a strike rate of 185.14 in 12 outings.

Batting in the most challenging lower middle-order position in the order, the big-hitting Aussie has become the complete product in the league of an MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers.

