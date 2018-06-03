IPL: Rating the overall performance of all the teams across 11 seasons

Sunil Joseph ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 20:16 IST

Chennai Super Kings

With the 11th season of IPL coming to a close, it’s time to reflect on the tournament right from the time of its inception. Since the IPL started in 2008, many franchises have come and gone while many have been prone to controversy.

The IPL and its franchises have been through a lot of ups and downs, but despite it all, the IPL still remains one of the biggest tournaments in the world. With 11 seasons over, I think it’s time we have a look at some of the performances of all the 8 current teams over the years.

This article only covers teams that are currently active in the IPL and doesn’t include teams like Pune Warriors India, Gujarat Lions, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Rising Pune Supergiants and even Deccan Chargers.

I have taken to account teams’ overall contribution to the IPL, how many times they made the playoffs, finals and how many trophies they have won.

Please feel free to give your own rating for each team in the comment section below.

8. Delhi Daredevils (3 playoffs)

Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils have been one of the most unluckiest IPL franchises. They managed to make the playoffs 3 times, but could never make it to the finals. As a result, they remain one of only three teams that have never won an IPL trophy.

The best year for Delhi came in 2011 when they won 11 out of 16 games and topped the table. Despite this, they couldn’t go on to play in the finals. This is as good as it got for DD.

This was also the last time they made the playoffs. They ended at the bottom of the tables 4 times throughout all seasons of the IPL.

It is surprising to see a time that once had so many great IPL players like AB de Villiers, David Warner, Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan struggle so much in recent years.

They focused more on building their core on youngsters like Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant since last year. They had one of their strongest squads this year but still managed to finish last. They are prone to making some weird purchase decision in the auction. One can only speculate what purchase decisions they will make in next year’s tournament.

Rating: 3/10