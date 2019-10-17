Ravichandran Ashwin not certain to captain Kings XI Punjab, says new head coach Anil Kumble

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News 315 // 17 Oct 2019, 11:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

ICC Cricket Committee Meeting

A day after India’s loss to Pakistan in the final of the Champions Trophy 2017, Indian coach Anil Kumble resigned from office. Kumble’s time as Indian coach was believed to be quite successful but ego clashes with captain Virat Kohli led to his departure.

However, the perfunctory exit of Kumble as coach from the national side didn’t dent his aspirations of leading a professional team in a big tournament and star players to handle. He has returned as the head coach of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab. Kumble will be assisted by former Australia and Kings XI captain George Bailey, who returns as the batting coach while Sunil Joshi will be the assistant coach.

Speaking to the media, Anil Kumble expressed his happiness on his return and getting a chance to impart his experience and knowledge of the game to new players. He said:

"I have always enjoyed being among the players. I may have been a cricket administrator and now a commentator, but it's being on the field that I like the most. To contribute and give back the experiences I've had and share my thought process with the players. If I can help develop their game and fast track whatever they want to achieve, I'm always up for it."

Kings XI Punjab were in the news lately with speculation of Ravichandran Ashwin joining Delhi Capitals. Co-owner Ness Wadia had to clarify to the media that Ashwin would be retained after the franchise’s board had a rethink on the matter. Ashwin took 15 wickets in 14 games for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019.

New head coach Anil Kumble praised Ashwin and agreed to the fact that he was a fantastic asset to the team. But he made it clear that captaincy was a different ball-game altogether and the off-spinner wasn’t an automatic choice for that role.

"I think any decision on Ashwin or any other player is an internal matter of the team. Ash (Ashwin) is a fantastic asset to the team. We all know his contributions to the Indian team over that last so many years. He has been a brilliant player for India. But there is no certainty yet that he'll be the captain this year. Moving forward, we still haven't taken any decision on anyone for that matter. We need to sit down with the (Kings XI) board."

Ravichandran Ashwin (left)

Kumble also stated that there were other gaps in the team that needed fixing and that their middle-order lacked experience.

Advertisement

"There are certain gaps that one needs to fill. We are certainly looking to add some experience to our middle-order. We have Chris Gayle who is perhaps the most experienced international player in the T20 format."

During Kumble’s tenure as coach from 2016 to 2017, India played 17 Tests, winning 12 and losing only one. The Indian cricket team was ranked as the best in the world and Kumble had a huge role to play in that.

It will be interesting to see how two of India's greatest Test spinners lead a T20 side, if Ashwin is selected as captain of Kings XI Punjab again. With Kumble's experience and Ashwin's man-management, Kings XI will have the potential to challenge the best.

Here's also wishing Anil Kumble a happy 49th birthday.

Many more happy returns of the day @anilkumble1074 bhai. Hope you celebrate it the Jumbo way. ☺️☺️ — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 17, 2019